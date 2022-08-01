Sylvester Stallone will become a superhero for Amazon Prime

“Samaritan”, the new movie Sylvester Stallonereleased its first trailer in Spanish: the production will reach the platform of Amazon Prime Video.

The story will be available on August 26, it portrays the life of a retired superhero who was believed dead, however, he will return to action after 20 years of being absent. julius averythe director of films such as “Operation Overlord” and “Son of a Gun”, is the creator of the work.

For the cast of “Samaritan”, they chose the American actor Stallone, who has played characters like Rocky Balboa and Rambo, Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley”), Moises Arias (“Hannah Montana”), Sophia Tatum (“Riverdale” ), Michael Aaron Milligan, Nicholas Logan (“The Best of Enemies”) and Ritchie Montgomery (“Ozark”), Javon Walton, among others.

A particular fact of the film is Stallone’s age, because at 73 years old he manages to move like a superhero, which also impacted the producer himself.

“This is a big event movie: we see our heroes kicking butt, we get to see Sly do things he hasn’t done in a long time, and in a really clever way. “Most guys in their twenties couldn’t do what Sly does in this movie,” he told the media.

Synopsis for “Samaritan”

Sam Cleary is a 13-year-old boy, played by Walton, who is suspicious of his neighbor, Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone), as he is a lonely and mysterious man who twenty years ago was the hero of Granite City.

Smith would have been declared dead, after he confronted Nemesis, his rival, in a warehouse. Although some of the people of the city believe that the hero died in a fire, others have the hope that he is still alive because crime is on the rise, so Cleary will try to convince his neighbor to save the region.