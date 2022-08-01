Sylvester Stallone shows his anger at the new Rocky spin-off: “I apologize to the fans”

Despite the fact that it was Sylvester Stallone who starred in, wrote and created the first Rocky movie, going into debt up to his eyeballs and fighting until the last moment to be the one to star in it, the actor does NOT own the rights to this successful boxing franchise that will continue to develop without your consent.

Just this week we heard the news that the MGM studio had given the green light for a new spin-off of the Rocky saga, this time centered on Dolph Lundgren’s character from Rocky IV, Ivan Drago. A film that has been launched by Irwin Winkler, producer of the entire Rocky saga, who is the one who has the rights to it, without Stallone’s consent.

That is why, after hearing the news from the press, Stallone has used his Instagram account to make it clear that he has nothing to do with it. with this new film and has even apologized to Rocky fans.

“Another blow to the heart… I just heard about this… ONCE AGAIN, this pathetic 94 year old PRODUCER and his USELESS VULTURES FOR CHILDREN, Charles and David, they’re cleaning the bones of another one of the wonderful characters I created without even telling me… I ASK FANS FORGIVENESS, I never wanted ROCKY’s characters to be exploited like this…”.

“By the way, I have nothing but deep respect for my true friend, Dolph Lundgren.“, Stallone wrote on his Instagram, making it clear that his words were addressed to the producer who continues to maintain the exploitation rights of Rocky and not to the actor who played Drago in the original film.

For now, of this new Rocky spin-off we only know that it will be titled “Drago” and that the study has hired the screenwriter Robert Lawton to be in charge of writing the script, in addition to Creed III has been postponed until further notice.