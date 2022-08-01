Sylvester Stallone shows his anger against the producer of “Drago”, the new Rocky spin-off

Hollywood actor, Sylvester Stalloneshowed his anger against the producer of the new spin-off of Rocky called “Dragon“, Irwin Winkler whom he considered “vulture” for exploiting the character.

Through your account Instagramthe actor and protagonist of the six films of the American boxer expressed his feelings at the news of the new production.

“Another blow to the heart… I just heard about this… ONCE AGAIN, this pathetic 94 year old PRODUCER and his WORRY VULTURES FOR CHILDREN, Charles and David, are cleaning the bones of another one of the wonderful characters that I created without even telling me… I ASK THE FANS FORGIVENESS, I never wanted ROCKY’s characters to be exploited like this…” the actor wrote, considering the producer and his children “free riders”.

Likewise, Stallone clarified that the anger is for the producer of the tape and not for Dolph Lundgren, protagonist of her and actor who played Drago. “By the way, I have nothing but deep respect for my true friend, Dolph Lundgren,” he noted.

Similarly, in another publication on the social network, he shared an image, where producer Irwin Winkler is illustrated planting a bite from behind Rocky.

“After IRWIN WINKLER and FAMILY SUCK ROCKY DRY! He is presumed to be the most hated, talentless and decrepit producer in Hollywood and his cowardly sons have found their next meal… Drago? Throughout history, so many Artists in every industry, recording, painting, writing, you name it, have been destroyed by these bloodsuckers who have destroyed so many families, lining their pockets with other people’s work.”

First appearance of Ivan Drago

In 1985 the character of Stallone faces a Russian rival, played by Dolph Lundgren in the middle of the cold war, where Rocky finally finishes Drago in the last round, winning by knockout to the surprise of members of the Soviet public watching the fight.

