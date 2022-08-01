Sylvester Stallone is against plans for a film about Ivan Drago, a character in the “Rocky” saga

to the actor Sylvester Stallone He did not like the last play that his already archenemy made on him Irwin Winklerthe 94-year-old producer who, apparently, has been unfairly left with all the exploitation rights of a film saga as important as “Rocky”created and starring the first of the aforementioned artists.

The Hollywood star did not hesitate to resort to his account Instagram to openly denounce this outrage, and now he has returned to the fray to criticize the producer and his allies for giving continuity to the “Rocky” universe without his consent and participation. Among those partners is none other than Dolph Lundgrenuntil now good friend of Sylvester.

Lundgren would once again play the villain of the saga, Ivan Drago -who also appeared alongside Rocky Balboa in the first two films of the saga. “Believe”– in a new spin off that would focus on the life and career of the other great boxer in history. In the text that he shared with his unconditional supporters, Sylvester criticized the Swedish actor’s decision by not telling him what he was up to with Winkler and his children.

“I apologize to the fans, because I never wanted the ‘Rocky’ characters to be exploited by these parasites… By the way, I had nothing but respect for Dolph before, but he never told me what was going on behind my back with the character I did for him!! True friends are more precious than gold,” said an outraged Stallone after calling Winkler’s sons Charles and David “vultures.”

You may also like:

-The before and after of Sylvester Stallone: ​​this was the shocking transformation of the Hollywood star

-Sylvester Stallone wants to recover the rights of the saga “Rocky”