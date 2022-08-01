Suri, one of Tom Cruise’s daughters, takes her first steps in the world of art with her mother

Suri Cruise takes her first steps in the art world with her mother – Credits: @The Grosby Group

It seems that Suri Cruise inherited artistic talent from her parents. While he finishes high school and dedicates himself to enjoying his adolescence in New York, the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise slowly begins to take the first steps of what could be an encouraging career.

During an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, where he was talking about his new movie, Alone Together, Holmes revealed that the 16-year-old put her voice to interpret the song “Blue Moon”a cover they made to play during the opening credits of the film.

“I always want the highest level of talent in my projects,” said the actress, who also directed the film, speaking about how the mother-daughter collaboration came about. “So I asked her! He is very, very talented. She said she was going to do it and she recorded it, I just let her do her thing, because that’s how she directs in general . My philosophy is: ‘This is what I think we all want, do what you want,’” she explained proudly.

This is not the first time that Suri has put her voice in a project of her mother. “In fact, she also sang in Rare Itemsthe movie we made last fall”, revealed the new director about the film based on the bestseller by Kathleen Tessaro, which was published in 2016.

Two drops of water: Katie Holmes and her daughter, Suri Cruise, for a walk in New York – Credits: @Grosby Group

Beyond these first dalliances with the professional world, Holmes does not want his daughter to launch her career at this time, preferring that she enjoy her youth before starting work. “Other than that, she’s just a 16-year-old girl in high school. ”, he stated.

Suri and Holmes share a very special connection with each other. “I am happy to have had her at 27 years old, I feel that we grew up together,” the actress assured a while ago in an interview where she spoke of her heir. “It’s very nice that our ages fit together. I feel like every age my daughter was and my age at the time were a good match,” she expressed.

Suri Cruise, on a tour of New York – Credits: @Grosby Group

In recent years, Holmes has tried to shield her daughter from the media and the frenzy that often raged around her. When she was born the girl, on April 18, 2006, the media went crazy to portray her at all times. “It was an intense time. They persecuted us a lot when I was little. I wanted to get her out of the house, so I went with her to the park at around six in the morning so they wouldn’t see us”, he recalled a while ago during an interview. “But then there is a video in which I have her in my arms, she is about two years old, and she starts waving at the cameras. She is a very special girl”, he assured at the time.

“I had tons of attention and a little girl to take care of. We had certain curious moments, also in public. A lot of people I didn’t know became friends, helped us, that’s what I love about this city. There was an incredible moment, I think I cried. Suri was about six or seven years old and she slept over at a friend’s house while I was watching the ballet at Lincoln Center. At ten o’clock at night she called me: ‘Mommy, can you come get me?’ I took a taxi and went to her, who was exhausted. She fell asleep on the way home. When we got to the building, the taxi driver opened the door and helped me get her down so she wouldn’t wake up. He helped me carry her home. She was so nice…”, she recounted her days as a single mother, as soon as she separated from Cruise.

Suri Cruise and Shiloh Jolie Pitt – Credits: @The Grosby Group

Today Suri has almost no contact with her father, Tom, with whom she has not been seen in public since 2013. The reason for this distance between father and daughter it has to do with the Church of Scientology, of which he is a part and she is not, by Holmes’ decision. The teenager lives with her mother in Manhattan and is very independent, carrying out activities alone such as walking her dogs, going out to eat or shopping. Just like when she was a little girl, she continues to set trends with her urban looks.