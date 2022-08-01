Super-Pets tops the North American box office

The animated superhero movie DC League of Super-Pets grossed $23 million over the weekend, topping the North American box office, industry watcher reported Sunday. Exhibitor Relations.

The Warner Bros. film, based on the DC Comics strip, follows Superman’s pet dog Krypto, who teams up with other canines to rescue innocent four-legged people held by the evil Lex Luthor.

The “super pets” are voiced by Dwayne Johnson, John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon and Keanu Reeves.

In second place was the Universal horror film nope, from director Jordan Peele, which topped last weekend’s box office. The sci-fi mystery about an alien invasion, starring Daniel Kaluuya, grossed $18.6 million.

It is followed -with 13.1 million- by the Disney action comedy Thor: Love and Thunderstarring a muscular Chris Hemsworth, a space Viking who longs for his ex-girlfriend, played by Natalie Portman.

Universal’s computer animated film Minions: The Rise of Gru came in fourth place. The latest episode of the popular franchise despicable me it grossed $10.9 million. Their worldwide total now stands at $700 million.

the successful Top Gun: MaverickParamount’s, with Tom Cruise returning as a US Navy test pilot, came in fifth with $8.2 million, taking its global gross to $1.3 billion, the only 2022 release that according to Variety surpassed the barrier of 1,000 million.

They complete the list of the highest grossing:

6 – Where the Crawdads Sing (7.5 million)

7 – Elvis (5.8 million)

8–TI have Black Phone (2.5 million)

9 – Jurassic World: Dominion (2.1 million)

10 – vengeance (1.8 million)

