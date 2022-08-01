Streaming will be filled with prequels this year and in 2023, which ones are in development?

“House of the Dragon” will be responsible for starting this trend of prequels on the small screen. (HBOMax)

In Hollywood there are fashions. At some point everyone wanted to make movies in 3Dlater movies about vampires or werewolves dominated, later superheroes arrived and now it seems that they are the prequels of classic movies or television.

Apparently, when the story of a character or world ends, the executives decide to make the most of the success they had and therefore resort to telling their beginnings, and the rest of the year and part of 2023 will be full of them. Below are some of the most anticipated, from those that already have a release date to those that are still in pre-production or are about to start filming.

House of the Dragon

“House of the Dragon” will take place 300 years before the events of “Game of Thrones.” (HBOMax)

It’s been three years since game of Thrones came to an end and ten since the stories written by George R.R. Martin were brought to the screen through the signal of HBO. Now the premium service seeks to repeat the success of the series that starred Kit Harington What Jon Snow, Emilia Clarke What Daenerys Targaryen, Sophie Turner What sansa stark, Maisie Williams What arya stark Y Lena Headey What Cersei Lannister.

Set 300 years before the events of game of Thronesthe series tells the story of a turbulent period for the House Targaryens, one that pitted brother against brother and dragon against dragon. The point of contention: who should govern in the Iron Throne.

The series began development three years before “Game of Thrones” came to an end. (HBOMax)

The new series takes its core story from Fire&Blood and is starring Paddy Considine like the king Viserys Targaryens, Emma D’Arcy like the princess Rhaenyra Targaryens, matt smith like the prince Daemon Targaryens Y Olivia Cooke.

House of the Dragon has been in development for several years (although the title has changed a couple of times during that process),” he wrote. Martin on his blog in response to the news of the series launch announced in 2019. “It was actually the first concept I pitched to HBO when we started talking about a successor show, back in the summer of 2016.”

Andor

It is the television prequel to “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” (DisneyPlus)

Andor will take place five years before rogue onealthough the new series to be broadcast on Disney+ starting in September will recede further when the childhood homeworld of Cassian (diego moon) falls for the first time under the tyrannical control of the Empire.

in various media Moon has described to Andor as “a refugee story, with desperate people fleeing the Empire with the full force of his power. It is the journey of a migrant. That feeling of having to move is behind this story, very deep and very strong. That shapes you as a person. It defines you in many ways and what you are willing to do.”

“Andor” was filmed in 2020 on location in London. The second season is currently being prepared. (DisneyPlus)

The series will explore a new perspective on the galaxy of starwarsfocusing on the journey of Cassian Andor to discover the difference it can make. It presents the story of the growing rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It is an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to make him a rebel hero.

The showrunner of Andor it is Tony Gilroyy began filming in London in November 2020. It will have a duration of 12 episodes and the second season is currently being made.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The first season cost 465 million dollars. (Prime Video)

The new series of Amazon Studios will delve into the past of the world created by J. R. R. Tolkien and it will be a prequel to The Lord of the rings, the most expensive created so far by the streaming platform. The books take place in the Third Age of Middle-earth.

It will arrive next September 2nd Prime Video and it will take place in the Second Age. It will be seen how the 20 rings of power are forged. That includes three for elves, seven for dwarves, nine for mortal men, and one for Sauron. Then, the public will witness the rise to power of this villain. The show will also feature the epic story of the Last Alliance of elves and men.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” confirmed that it will have five seasons and a total of 50 hours. (Prime Video)

the rings of power will bring to the screen the legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit Y The Lord of the rings and will take viewers back to an era when great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were put to the test, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the most unlikely villains large that once flowed from the pen of Tolkien threatened to cover the entire world in darkness.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows a cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they face the dreaded resurgence of evil in the Middle Earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, the capital of the elves, through the impressive island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will create legacies that will last long. after.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

This prequel will be animated and will take place in China. (Warnder Bros.)

This is the title of the new prequel series that hbo max is developing on the 80’s classic and will have the return of Zach Galliganwho brought Billy to life. Galligan surprised the fans of the past comic-con in San Diego when he revealed that he will have a recurring guest role on the show. But that’s not all, the panel also announced a truly iconic roster of guest stars including: Sandra Oh, Randall Park, George Takei Y Bowen-Yang. The production had already announced a list of icons of Hollywood before including James Hong, BD Wong, Ming-Na Wen Y matthew rhys.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai takes place in the 1920s Shanghaiin the east of Chinaand focuses on Sam Wing (Isaac Wang), an ordinary 10-year-old boy who meets Gizmo (A. J. Locascio), a mogwai, a strange furry creature that is sweet and cute but can easily turn violent and destructive. With she (Gabrielle Green), a Sam teenager goes on a journey through the Chinese countryside to reunite Gizmo with his family, encountering creatures from folklore, and being chased by a growing army of evil gremlins.

Zach Galligan, who played Billy in the original film, will have a special participation in the prequel. (Warner Bros.)

Wen, Wong Y Hong They play the family Samwhile Rhys voices one of the main antagonists. The show is a prequel to the original hit comedy horror film, in which Sam notably shares a last name with the shopkeeper who owns Gizmo in the original movie.

It is created by Tze Chunwho is also executive producer with Darryl Frank, justin falvey, Sam Register Y Brendan Haywhile Amblin Entertainment Y Warner Bros. Animation are the studios behind the animated series. Although it is an original hbo maxthe series will also air on cartoon Network in the future. Additionally, it has received a second season renewal ahead of the premiere of its first season.

TED

Instead of making a third part, Seth MacFarlane decided to make a TV series. (Universal Pictures)



This was a 2012 movie starring Mark Wahlberg Y Mila Kunis which followed a man named John who makes a childish wish to bring his teddy bear to life. MacFarlane provides his motion capture and voice to this character and managed to gross around $550 million worldwide, making it Universal’s highest-grossing film of that year and the highest-grossing overall comedy of all time.

Following a sequel in 2015, Seth MacFarlane prepare a series with the streaming system peacock which he says will be the same kind of gritty, adult-rated comedy that will make fans happy.

The series will explore the adolescence of this peculiar character created by CGI. (Universal Pictures)

The series stars MacFarlane, Scott Grimes, Giorgia Whighham, alanna ubbach Y Max Burkholder as a teenage John and it will be a prequel that is set in the 1990s and tracks what is essentially the adolescence of ted.

As for censorship, MacFarlane says there isn’t. The prequel will follow the same guidelines as the movie, so we can expect a lot of swearing and a lot of sexual innuendo coming out of that teddy bear’s mouth. The premiere date has not yet been revealed, but it is expected to be in early 2023.

