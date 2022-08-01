Straight or curly hair: the anti-frizz styling of the summer

Qhen you are on vacation, straight hair and wavy hair deal with a common enemy: frizz. But you can keep at bay with the attention and the products we suggest

Straight hair

Straight hair: how to get the silky effect

If you have the straight hair and, even in the summer, your goal is to have a smooth lead, without a trace of frizz, first of all wash your hair with targeted products, for example based on keratin or silk proteins. Yes also to after-sun shampoo and conditioner, effective in eliminating salt and sand residues and softening the stem. Make the last rinse with cold water, which closes the scales and polishes. Before passing the platetap a few drops of oil: it nourishes and regenerates and, if you choose it in version thermal protector, also shields from the drying effects of heat. Gather your hair in one tail? Dab a light wax on hairline and lengths.

Here you find the products useful if you have the straight hair:



– Smooth hairstyles, Christian Dior 2022.

– Against frizz, there is Honey Infused Hair Oil from Gisou (from 22 euros, from Sephora).

– Biotin and hydrolyzed silk proteins in Pro-V Miracles Soft & Silky Shampoo Pantene (€ 5.99).

– The Electric Geometric rubber bands by Jean Louis David (€ 4.90 for the 16-piece set) do not break the barrel.

– The 14 Days No-Frizz Pre-Wash Treatment by Biopoint (12.50 euros) smoothes the cuticles.

– Clean formula for Soft Mask Biocean by Alama Professional (6.90 euros) which leaves the hair soft and light.

– Yanina Couture fashion show, backstage.

Star with straight hair

Cut, length, color or styling doesn’t matter. But celebrities like hair straight. Declined in the most varied ways (long, short or medium), celebrities often sport a perfect smooth. Because? It makes the hair shine with a thousand luminous reflections, which highlights and enhances even the flattest color and highlights the most refined cut, rich in strings and details that the blur, on the contrary, tends to hide.

Here are the stars who “go smoothly”!

IPA IPA IPA IPA IPA IPA IPA IPA IPA IPA IPA IPA IPA IPA IPA IPA IPA IPA IPA IPA

Curly hair

Curly hair: how to get the elastic effect

Sun, salt, sand and wind. A mix that’s not good for wavy hair: frizzy And dryness increase, the hedgehog loses definition. Go for shampoos and masks emollients and nutrients based on oils (excellent argan and coconut) or shea butter. Then, on damp locks, apply a cream or a cream from root to tip disciplining serum who creates a movie anti humidity And antifrizz, making the hair more elastic and sculpted. Air dry if you love them beach waves, use the diffuser if you want a cascade of curls. Are there any rebellious strands left? Secure it with one clothespin or with a modeling gel.

If you have the curly or wavy hairuse these products and accessories:



– Curly hairstyles, Versace.

– Curl Gelée Nutriplenish by Aveda (34 euros, in the salon), with organic pomegranate and coconut oils, it hydrates and defines waves, spiral curls and curls.

– A spray that revives curls without weighing them down: Refresh Absolu Curl Manifesto by Kérastase (31 euros, in the salon).

– The Crème Bouclante and Nutritive Sublime Curl by René Furterer (24.90 euros, at the pharmacy) wraps the hedgehog in an anti-humidity film.

– Sergio Hudson fashion show, backstage.

– Hairpin with rhinestones and beads by Emanuela Biffoli (20 euros, set of 3, on biffoliofficial.it).

– Mouth Hair Clip by & Other Stories (7 euros).

– With manuka honey extract, A Curl Can Dream Total Results by Matrix (19 euros, in the salon) moisturizes the locks.

– Detox Curl Balance Mask by Divina BLK (29 euros) regenerates the fiber of curls with shea butter and organic aloe extracts.

Star with curly hair

There are those who wear them long like Blake Lively and Sarah Jessica Parker, others short like Naomi Campbell and Demi Lovato without forgetting the curly fringe of the model Sara Sampaio. Let’s talk about curly hair, of course. That hair you feel with wild and sexy: a leonine mane ranging from dark chocolate to ash blonde to auburn that gives us a multidimensional wild chic look. At the sea as on the red carpet.

Seeing is believing!