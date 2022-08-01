Story of the dog that David Zepeda rescued from the street

David Zepeda is one of the celebrities who has several facets, he is a lawyer, a model, a singer and an actor, but he is also known for constantly supporting the adoption of animals on the street and he does not just stay in words, because he has animals that were rescued like Rihanna a dog that he adopted a few years ago.

In August 2014, David Zepeda shared on his social networks a photograph of a dog, in the image it was observed that the one he was carrying in a car and explained that they found her injured in the middle of the Metrobús lane.

“I tell you, this puppy was in the middle of the street, in the Metrobús lane, She couldn’t even move. I got out of the car and we rescued her. We already took her to the vet and to vaccinate. He still has to recover from some injuries… he’s a miracle of life, he doesn’t have a name, can you help me put one on him?”, the actor wrote at the time.

Since they saw the publication, David Zepeda’s followers applauded the actor’s action, as he constantly promotes the adoption of animals on the street and does so by example.

This dog became one of David Zepeda’s pets, who named her Rihanna and constantly shows her off on her social networks, like in October 2019 when she showed how much her pet has grown.

“My partner, rescued from the street by @ linaradwan1 recently run over, between the two of us we healed her, we took care of her and made her recover with love five years ago. (Rihanna) Your love and loyalty is incomparable. I ask you to adopt and not buy. They will remember this advice!”, Wrote the actor to accompany a photograph with his dog.

It is worth mentioning that the actor constantly shares photos with his dog and his other pets, but every time he can, he highlights that Rihanna was rescued from the street and invites his followers to do the same with animals they find, which has earned him many positive comments.

“How beautiful that you love animals and protect them. God bless you”, “It is good that you picked her up and adopted her, how cute you are”, “You are a good person, you have a beautiful soul, thanks for loving the animals”, “You are a love” Y “What a beautiful heart you have”are some comments you have received.

​