Steven Spielberg directs the first video clip of his career with a cell phone | Cinema | Entertainment

After a 58-year career in the world of cinema, steven spielberg he directed and recorded his first video clip, and he has done it with a mobile phone and in one take.

This is the music video of cannibalthe latest single from the folk rock musician Marcus Mumford, The artist reported this Monday through his social networks.

“On Sunday, July 3, in a New York high school gym, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one take and on his phone”Mumford tweeted in a post in which they also appeared in several photos alongside the director during filming.

Likewise, Mumford explained that the actress and wife of Spielberg, kate capshaw, was in charge of the production and artistic direction, while the British performer Carey Mulligan (“The Great Gatsby”, 2013) was responsible for the costumes and sound of the video clip.

“I am overwhelmed by the support from the people around me for putting out music, I cannot express my gratitude in words (…) Kate and Steven have blown my mind, I cannot thank them enough”concluded the musician in a thread on Twitter.

The recording team with Steven Spielberg and Mumford.

Marcus Mumbford, a member of the band Mumford & Sons, releases now cannibala solo single that serves as a preview of a record work that will be released on September 17.

For his part, Spielberg will return to the big screen with a semi-autobiographical feature film about his childhood in the state of Arizona (USA), although the filmmaker was born in Cincinatti (Ohio, USA), whose premiere is scheduled for November 24, Thanksgiving Day. (YO)