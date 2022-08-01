Steam and Fortnite are blocked in Indonesia, although everything points to a temporary ban

Valve and Epic Games have to register in a registry in which Google, Meta and Amazon are already.

The video game industry is also advancing in Southeast Asia, with a market of great importance for the business such as Indonesia. However, the Jakarta government has been legislating for years to regulate everything related to the Internet, and that includes companies that provide video game services such as Steam and Epic Games, which according to recent information have been blocked from the country.

According to the Reuters agency, both companies had until July 29 to register in a registry where they would show their willingness to comply with regulations on the sector approved in November 2020. However, the deadline passed, and although large technology companies such as Google, Meta and Amazon did itthe parents of CS: GO and Fortnite chose, for the moment, to ignore the deadline.

According to Daniel Ahmad, a leading video game industry analyst in the area, lockdowns are expected to be temporary once the companies involved, including Yahoo and PayPal, regulate their situation.

With the approval of this regulation, Indonesia seeks to have more power to monitor the publication of content on the Internet, having the possibility of sending eliminate those contents classified as illegal or that “disturb public order“, and ask the platforms to share the data of certain users.

Indonesia is one of the largest emerging economies in the world, and also a lucrative business area for the video game world with more than 170 million playersconcentrated mainly on smartphones, but also on PCs.

