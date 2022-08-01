Starts today a 4-day megabridge for elementary schools in Sinaloa

Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Today begins the four-day megabridge for the education sector of the basic level in Sinaloa. The students will not go to school this day due to administrative discharge and they will not show up on Monday the 21st because it is the birthday of Benito Juárez.

In accordance with the 2021-2022 school calendar, in force for public and private schools incorporated into the National Educational System, the students will return to classrooms on March 22but they do not consider it a “mega bridge”, but rather a “long weekend”.

According to the Federal Labor Law, March 21 is a mandatory rest day, and workers have the right to rest on that day.

But in addition to this megabridge, the Friday, March 25, basic education students will not have classes either due to the School Technical Council meeting, so they will have another long weekend.

It must be remembered that, due to the green epidemiological traffic light for Sinaloa, starting this Monday the return to classes was allowed full-time and with 100 percent of the attendance of students in the 5,951 schools of education entity, however, 216 have not been able to do so due to the impact on their infrastructure.

According to the Ministry of Public Education and Culture, in Sinaloa there is an enrollment of 889 thousand 237 students, from initial education to higher education, attended by 58 thousand 915 teachers, who this weekend will be on a megabridge, but only the students, as teachers today will be reviewing homework and evaluation of the second quarter.

Also approaching Easter holidays, which, according to the official calendar, begin on Monday, April 11 and end on Friday, April 22.

The educational authorities have insisted that, if conditions allow it, the return to 100 percent face-to-face attendance should be used, but with due health care to preserve the health of children and adolescents, this as part of the return to normal.