Sofia Vergara stuns on the net with a PHOTO of her 20 years and raises the temperature

Colombian actress Sofia Vergara 50 years old is one of the most followed women of the moment and also one of the most demanded. Along with Salma Hayek, she is another of the Latin artists who managed to conquer Hollywood with her talent and beauty and triumphed worldwide.

sophia vergara He began his career at a very young age in his native Barranquilla, but in the ’90s he moved to the United States and began to make special appearances as a model on Univision. Already in the 2000s she took her first steps in acting that led her to occupy the important place that she has today.

sophia vergara She is very active on social networks where she has more than 26 million followers from all corners of the world. For them, she shares her best looks and poses, as well as postcards from her trips and her work, such as the reality show America’s Got Talent in which she participates as a jury.

Sofia Vergara in AGT. Source: instagram @sofiavergara

But now, Sofia Vergara He surprised his huge virtual fandom by posting a retro photo from when he was 20 years old and doing advertising campaigns as a model. In the postcard that immediately went viral, the actress poses with delicate gold-colored underwear and impresses with her beauty.

Sophie Vergara. Source: instagram @sofiavergara

“#tbt Los Angeles” he wrote Sofia Vergara next to the image that shows her with the same features she has today but with dark hair. Her fans immediately reacted to her publication with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments highlighting all her beauty and talent.