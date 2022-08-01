Sofía Vergara reveals a photo of her 14 years and paralyzes her fans | entertainment

without a doubt Sofia Vergara is one of the most beautiful women in the country and who leaves the name of Colombia high up abroad. The actress is quite active in her social networks in which he likes to show aspects of his private life and his work on the television of USA.

Recently the beautiful woman decided to share in her personal account of Instagram, in which more than 26 million people follow her, a photo revealing what he looked like when he was 14 years old and while he was still living in the city of Barranquilla. The ‘america’s got talent’ jury took advantage of #TBT Thursdays to remember her life several years ago.

Sofia Vergara showed two photos, in the first you can see her half body apparently wearing an apple green one-piece swimsuit accompanied by some fuchsia strips on her breasts, then in the second image the actress decided show her face more closely, revealing her natural beauty in the foreground.

Alongside her post she wrote: “ #tbt Barranquilla the 80’s🌴 #14yrsold❤️ “.

As expected, its publication paralyzed more than one heart and thousands of Internet users believed that the years do not pass her and she continues to look just as beautiful.

Let’s remember that On July 10, the actress turned 50 and held a celebration in style with friends and family at home in the United States.

At one point the beautiful woman could be seen near a large, subtly decorated birthday cake that had the number 50 on top.

In another video that went viral, his family and friends sang happy birthday to him in English, while “La Toti” with a glass in his hand, blew out the candle.

