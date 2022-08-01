Sofía Vergara raises the temperature with a tight swimsuit

The Colombian Sofía Vergara is one of the most influential and recognized women that the South American country gave, completing a podium that could be led by Shakira and completed by Karol. Her stellar role in her Modern Family placed her as one of the outstanding coffee celebrities, not only for her acting ability but also for her beauty and her marked coastal accent, which remains intact despite her life in the United States.

Exactly, the accent Sofia Vergara It is one of the most difficult to understand in that country and one of the most loved on social networks. According to a recent survey conducted by the language app Preply and published by the entertainment portal The Wrap. In fact, the word of the model is so complex to understand that it occupies the second place in the ranking, being surpassed by the British actor Tom Hardy.

Sofia Vergara posing

In addition to Sofia Vergara, the ranking of celebrities with the most difficult dialect to understand, where she is the only Colombian, is expanded by great movie figures such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sean Connery, Johnny Depp and Jackie Chan. It is worth noting that this survey was conducted among the US population to determine how often they use subtitles; in fact, this generation has become the one that consumes the most series with subtitles in history.

On the other hand, it is not only her vocabulary that makes her Sofia Vergara of the most authentic women in the world. It was recently in the news for the luxurious mansion that is selling for 19 million dollars. It is a property that she acquired in 2014 for almost half the money. However, this is not all.

Sofia Vergara posing. Source: Instagram.

On Instagram Sofia Vergara detonated the web with a photo in a bathing suit that left much to talk about, for its beauty. The set of two parts of gold color and a penetrating look, gave the Colombian more than 70 thousand likes and hundreds of messages.