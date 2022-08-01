Sister of Amber Heard claimed that the actress cut off Johnny Depp’s finger

New information about domestic violence Johnny Depp suffered during her marriage with AmberHeard, According to the trial, it indicates that the actress does cut off his finger during one of their discussions.

Leaked documents on the defamation case between the two actors indicate that Amber’s sister, WhitneyHeard, revealed details to one of her friends and her then-boss about the 2015 incident in which she cut her finger with a bottle.

Whitney told Jennifer Howell: “He cut off his damn finger,” according to a new unsealed court document.

The incident happened while Depp was filming the fifth movie of the Pirates of the Caribbean in Australia in 2015. Amber accompanied the actor and in one of their discussions, she threw a bottle of vodka at him, causing a serious cut on his finger that required reconstruction.

The documents specifying this statement were recently revealed along with other evidence and statements that were part of the defamation trialbut they were not disclosed.

In cross-examination, Howell gave details to Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vazquez about what Whitney told him.

“I was sitting exactly where I am now because I’m sitting at my desk in the office. So I was sitting here at my computer, working, in my zone, responding, doing what I was doing,” she said.

“And right there, there were two black and white chairs at the time with a table in the middle. Whitney was sitting in one of the black and white chairs.

“And she says, ‘She cut off his finger. She cut off his finger.’ And then she ran out the door and said, ‘I have to call someone. I have to call someone.'”

When Camille asked who “she” was, Howell replied that she was talking about amber and johnny and apparently she had dropped a bottle and cut off his finger, Whitney told him.

During the trial, Amber denied injuring the actor, saying the cut was caused by Johnny during a drunken spree. When Johnny went to the ER he tried to hide Amber’s guilt by lying about the incident.

The Nnew revelations they arise along with more evidence and testimonies discarded during the trial.

Among the material are messages from Johnny with Marilyn Manson in which they speak disparagingly of Amber and Manson’s women, as well as documents in which Depp spoke about Amber’s stage as exotic dancer before meeting him.

One of the papers not included in the trial indicates that the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean had problems with erectile dysfunction; according to Heard’s defense, these claims were of great importance because they would explain why Depp allegedly sexually abused her.

After the jury found in favor of Johnny Depp With the documents and evidence presented, Amber filed for bankruptcy in order not to pay the amount of $10 million dollars mentioned in the trial.

TMZ revealed that Heard plans to sell her house in Yucca Valley for $1.05 million dollars to be able to pay a part.