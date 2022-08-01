Series and movies not to be missed this August in streaming

Milly Alcock (left) and Emily Carey during a scene from HBO Max’s ‘House of the Dragon’ series. Photo: imdb.com

Fernando Creole. (YO)

The main streaming platforms‘ have revealed the list of premieres in series and films who arrive in August. For this summer of 2022, new contemporary productions are added to the catalog in action, horror or drama as not to get lost.

Netflix

‘Lock and Key’. Joe Hill has inherited the horror and fantasy dark of his father, Stephen King, in his own work that this 2022 comes to the screens in adaptations such as the movie ‘Black Phone’, as well as in the third and final season of this series based on the comic ‘Locke and Key’. The story follows the Locke brothers who, after the death of their father, return to their ancestral home in New England where they discover a secret that will lead them to fight against the horrors that populate the town of Lovecraft, Massachusetts. the series of fantasy and horror the premiere August 10.

‘Day shift’. Action, comedy, fatherhood and vampires are mixed in the latest feature film from Jamie Foxxin which he is accompanied by Snoop Dogg, Karla Souza and Dave Franco. In this film, Foxx plays Bud Jablonski, a hard-working father who wants to provide a good life for his resourceful little daughter, which is difficult cleaning pools in the San Fernando Valley, so he decides to start another business hunting and killing vampires. This comedy of action and fantasy the premiere August 12.

‘Sandman‘. It is a series based on the comic of the British writer Neil Gaiman. And it is the author himself who collaborates in this adaptation that reaches the Netflix catalog as a series of horror, drama and fantasy. The story is a mix of historical drama and modern myth, following Morpheus, the King of Dreams, on a journey through different worlds to find what was taken from him and reclaim the power from it. comes to the screen August 5.

hbo max

‘Travellers: Lost in Time’. This Mexican feature film aims at family entertainment with a story about Leo, a boy who will use his ingenuity to find a way to travel through time and reunite with his father who has been trapped in the past. the tape of comedy and adventure the premiere August 5.

‘We met in virtual reality.’ This film, which premiered at the sundance festival as the first documentary filmed inside the metaverse. The film explores the relationships that have been built between a group of people who use virtual reality glasses to enter a social platform. The documentary film opens in August, still without a definite date.

‘The house of the dragon’. The story that precedes ‘Game of Thrones’ It is the main premiere of the summer for this platform. Based on the work of George R.R. Martin, this series returns to Westeros to explore the reign of House Targaryen, 300 years before the battle for the Iron Throne. the series of action and adventure the premiere August 22nd.

Disney+

‘I am Groot’. It is a collection of five short originals starring Baby Groot, one of the characters from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, with the voice of Vin Diesel, and which will feature several new and unusual characters. The shorts will be available from August 10.

‘Lightyear’. After its passage through cinemas, this ‘spin off’ of ‘Toy Story’ lands on the Disney platform. This animated production tells the story of the origin of buzz lightyear, the hero who inspired Andy’s favorite toy in ‘Toy Story’. The movie of comedy and adventure the premiere August 3rd.

‘She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk’. The new series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe presents the new superheroine of the franchise. Tatiana Maslany gets into the role of Jennifer Walters who acquires the powers of the Hulk. East courtroom drama of Marvel will be released on 17 of August.

Star+

‘By command of heaven’. Inspired by Jon Krakauer’s bestseller of the same name, this miniseries focuses on the murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her young daughter in Utah in 1984. As Detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) investigates the events that transpired within the Lafferty family, he begins to uncover hidden truths about the origins of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the violent aftermath. of the dogmatic and uncompromising faith. Available from August 10.

‘It was not my fault’. Filmed in Colombiathis series presents a collection of stories based on Real cases of gender violence, intertwined throughout the series by a determined and audacious lawyer who is involved in different ways in the cases. The full season premieres on August 10.

‘Predator: the prey’. This movie revives the saga ‘Predator’ as a prequel to all six films in the franchise. Set 300 years ago on the Comanche Nation, the film follows the story of a young warrior who grew up among hunters until she comes across prey that turns out to be an evolved alien predator. The film of action and science fiction the premiere August 5.

Amazon Prime Video

’13 lives’. Colin Farrell, Vigo Motensen, Joel Edgerton are the stars of this film based on a true story of the rescue mission in the Thai cave of Tham Luang. There, a boys’ soccer team is trapped on the mountain when storms flood the entrance, while the world watches the dramatic events unfold. The film hits the platform on August 5.

‘A League of Their Own’. This series delves into the history of a whole generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball, following the journey of a new group of characters as they carve their own paths onto the pitch, both in the league and outside of it. East ‘remake’ of the film released in 1992 will be available from August 12.