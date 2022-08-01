Selena Gomez is grateful for “every single lesson” as she celebrates her 30th birthday

Selena Gomez reflected on the lessons she learned in her twenties as she celebrated her 30th birthday.

The Lose You to Love Me singer made her milestone on July 22 and celebrated the occasion with an extravagant birthday party over the weekend.

On Monday, Selena took to Instagram to share a message in which she considered some of the “good, hard and good moments” that have shaped the last decade for her.

“I am a person who is still learning, but is more confident in what matters and what he wants,” he wrote. “Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way. I am moving forward encouraged by so many strong and empowering people around me … I want to do my best to face the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me the best myself I can be for myself / the others / you. “

Selena went on to note that her “heart feels full” after her birthday party.

“I can say I’m starting to really like 30. Thank you so much for being a part of my life, here’s another decade! I love you inside and out so much it hurts! ” the star added.