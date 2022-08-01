Selena Gomez: How she started her career at Barney and Disney, and the series she stars in now, Only murders in the building

Today Selena Gómez is one of the best known artists worldwide due to her successful career as an actress and singer, which was cemented after her time in Disney Channel What ‘Alex Russo’ in “The Wizards of Waverly Place” and other cable channel productions. However, it all started long before for her.

When I was a little girl, the figure of Hollywood She participated in one of the most beloved productions of the moment, the children’s program, Barney and his friends, and in El Popular we tell you all about it: How she went from a child actress, to a young star, and now the protagonist of Only Murders in The Building , the series in which he stars with Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Selena Gomez in “Barney and Friends”

In the 1990s, there was no more famous character than Barny, the well-known purple dinosaur that became the favorite of adults and children. Through his episodes recorded from 1992 to 2010, the character tried to give family and fraternity values ​​to the children of the time.

The space had various child actors accompanying the protagonist on adventures, and one of them was Selena Gomez, who stood out for his skills as a singer in space, singing songs like “I love you”, “Itzy bitzy spider”, among others.

As well as the owner of Rare Beauty, other well-known names that were accompanying Barney during the 268 episodes, who had actor David Joyner in his costume, were Demi Lovato, Trevor Morgan, Danielle Vega, Debby Ryan and Madison Pettis.

Selena Gomez appeared in the seasons from 2002 to 2004 in the role of Gianna, while Demi Lovato accompanied her as Angela during the broadcast of those chapters. The two later became part of the Disney Channel family and became great friends, but years later, they drifted apart.

Selena Gomez as Disney Channel Star

In 2007, Selena Gomez He had a recurring role on the series Disney Channel, Hannah Montana as pop star Mikayla. During this time, she filmed pilot episodes for two potential series for the same channel; the first was a “Zack and Cody: Twins in Action” spin-off titled “Arwin!”, and the second was a Lizzie McGuire spin-off titled “Stevie Sanchez”.

He later auditioned for a role in the series “Wizards of Wavery Place”, eventually winning the lead role of Alex Russo, a teenager in a wizarding family who owns a restaurant in New York City.

This fact led her to move to Los Angeles with her mother. At this time, Demi Lovato and her family also moved to the city, hoping to achieve the same success. The series received numerous awards and nominations. Selena Gomez he recorded the theme song for the series, titled “Not everything is what it seems”.

Selena Gomez He recounted an experience that he lived thanks to the series changed his way of thinking about his Latin roots. “I’ll never forget when I was doing my TV show, Wizards of Waverly Place; I think I was 15 or 16 years old. We did these live tapings every Friday, and one Friday there was a single mom with her four kids. She was Latina, and came up to me afterwards, crying,” he said.

“Her daughters were very excited, but I noticed the mother, so I gave her a hug and asked, ‘Hey, are you okay?’ And she told me, ‘It’s really amazing for my daughters to see that a Latina woman can be in this position and achieve her dreams, someone who is not your typical, you know, blonde with blue eyes.’ I knew what she meant, When I was younger, my idol was Hilary Duff! I remember wanting to have blue eyes too. So I think I recognized that it meant something to people. That’s important.”

Later, Selena Gomez He appeared in the music video for the Jonas Brothers’ song “Burnin’ Up” in 2008, as well as participated in the Disney Channel Games, a competition in which all the stars of the Disney series and movies appeared. Likewise, she was also part of “Princess Protection Program”, in which she starred with Demi Lovato.

What series is Selena Gomez starring in now?

In the years following his success as a star Disney, Selena Gomez devoted mostly to her music career, but as of 2021, she stars in and executive produces the TV comedy series “Only Murders in the Building” alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.

In August 2021, before the series’ official premiere on Hulu, the actress revealed that she was happy to have played a character that matched her current real age and acknowledged that she “didn’t know what I was doing” when she started her career on Disney.

Selena Gomez was nominated for the Emmy Awards, becoming the second Latina who has been among the best producers for a comedy series in the history of the ceremony.

Despite her historic nomination for this category, she was not considered for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, which many in the industry predicted. Her co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, released a statement saying, “We’re a little dismayed that Selena wasn’t nominated because she’s so important to the trio, to the show. She kind of balances us out.” .