Selena Gomez: How she started her career at Barney and Disney, and the series she stars in now, Only murders in the building

Today Selena Gómez is one of the best known artists worldwide due to her successful career as an actress and singer, which was cemented after her time in Disney Channel What ‘Alex Russo’ in “The Wizards of Waverly Place” and other cable channel productions. However, it all started long before for her.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker