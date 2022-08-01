Selena Gomez and Francia meet again in a TikTok video

After five years that France Raisa donate a kidney to Selena Gomezthe friends who have not appeared together for a while, fueling suspicions of a possible enmity, reappeared in a TikTok video, in which they carry out a theme in which each of them confesses the defects they see in the other, How much did they say?

Gomez and Raísa met again to drive their followers crazy on the networks, as they joined the challenge “He is a 10, but…”, through which one person must be honest and express the aspects that they do not like about another and vice versa. Although this trend is usually done between couples, many friends have also dared to do it, as in the case of Selena and her friend.

What are Selena Gomez’s flaws? According to France

During the video, Francia is the first to indicate what she doesn’t like about Selena. “He (She) is a 10, but… her breath stinks.” To which Gomez answers if that defect is not something that she can fix, to which her friend tells her that she should try it.

Between their laughter, Raísa also regretted that Selena did not like dogs and liked to have her toes licked. But Gomez was not far behind and said that even though her friend was a 10, she hated that she only liked to play “Star Wars”, that she hated all the places she’s been and that she could never go back. drink a glass of wine.

@Selena Gomez But everyone is a 10, remember that fact while viewing original sound – Selena Gomez

Almost at the end of the challenge, the interpreter of “Lose you to love me” said that France was a 10 … “but she hated her best friend”, to which Rasía replied that she also hated her sometimes and both agreed that it was a thought right, then start laughing.

Why did Selena and France distance themselves?

After in 2015, Selena publicly confided that she suffered from Lupus, she went through different stages in which her health was at risk, therefore, in 2017 she took a break and stopped promoting her music on networks, a situation that worried her fans, but not it took a long time for him to explain his absence; She had undergone a kidney transplant, which had been donated by her friend, the actress Francia Raísa, whom she had met in 2008.

After the transplant, they were seen very close and each was grateful for having the other in her life, however, in March 2019, France said that she had decided to move away from Selena, because the singer had adopted an unhealthy lifestyle. , which hurt her, because she felt that Gomez was not taking seriously the second chance at life she had.

