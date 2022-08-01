Santiago Segura, Antonio de la Torre and Nicolas Cage advance their premieres – Culture

Marisa Montiel

Santiago Segura, Antonio de la Torre and Nicolas Cage take a step forward this week to advance their summer film proposals to this Thursday: a family comedy, a thriller and a curious dramatic story of a truffle “hunter” and his pig, that arrive at the theaters in full rise of temperatures.

They are “Padre no hay más que uno 3”, the third installment of the new franchise by the Madrid-born “magician”, creator of the highest-grossing saga in the history of Spanish cinema, the “Torrente”; the Belgian film “Between Life and Death”, the Malaga-born actor’s debut in Belgian cinema with a role in French, and “Pig”, an interpretive recital by Coppola’s nephew.

CHRISTMAS IN JULY FOR THE FAMILY OF “FATHER THERE IS NO MORE THAN ONE 3”

Continuation of “Father there is no more than one” (2019), the more than risky bet of Santiago Segura for the toughest summer of the pandemic, and of “Father there is no more than one 2: The arrival of the mother-in-law”, this The third part of the saga takes place at Christmas, when the children accidentally break a figurine from their father’s nativity scene and must find the same one by all means.

With the same cast as the previous ones and the incorporation of Carlos Iglesias in the role of the family’s grandfather (which Antonio Resines was going to play before his convalescence from covid-19), the film maintains the clearest line of Spanish family offerings of the summer.

