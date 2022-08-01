Sale of Banamex can reach up to 8 billion dollars; Slim and Larrea are still in the bidding – El Financiero

Banamexthe Mexican unit of Citigroup, can attract bids from 7 billion and 8 billion dollarsas the number of bidders dwindles, according to people familiar with the matter.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, Carlos Slim’s Grupo Financiero Inbursa, mining tycoon Germán Larrea and Grupo Financiero Mifel are still up for grabs, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private.

Slimwith a net worth of $73.5 billion, and Larreawho together with his family has about 24.3 billion dollars, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, they are the two richest people in Latin America.

Representatives from Citigroup, Banorte and Inbursa declined to comment. Representatives for Mifel and Grupo México de Larrea did not respond to requests for comment. The sale process is continuing and offers for the unit could change, the people said.

Earlier this year, New York-based Citigroup put its Banamex retail unit up for sale after its share of Mexican deposits fell nearly 10 percent in the two decades after it bought Mexico’s National Bank in 2001.

Banorte, which is the second largest bank in Mexico by total loans, second only to BBVA, is seen as the main contender to take over Banamex.

Banco Santander said on July 22 that it was out of the bidding process after Citigroup rejected a $6 billion bid from the Spanish bank, the people said. A Santander representative declined to comment further.

A sale at a ‘snail’s pace’

The sale process has been slow, according to people close to the talks. Meanwhile, Citigroup has considered a deal to buy the bank’s Mexican unit. Deutsche Bank to more quickly obtain a license for operations focused on institutional clients and private banking.

Frank Aguado, Inbursa’s head of investor relations, stated last week that the company would be interested in buying Banamex at a “reasonable” price.

In a call, he told analysts that Inbursa is inviting other Mexican businessmen to join its offer, but that there is no defined group yet.

Larrea, who controls copper miner Grupo México, hired Grupo Aeroméxico president Javier Arrigunaga as well as Pedro Aspe to advise him, the sources explained. Aspe served as secretary of the treasury when Banamex and other lenders were privatized in 1991, after being nationalized during a financial crisis a decade earlier.

Arrigunaga had been at the helm of Citibanamex from 2010 until he resigned in 2014 amid allegations of a total of $400 million in fraudulent loans to oil service provider Oceanography. The two joined as advisers along with Barclays, as reported Bloomberg previously.