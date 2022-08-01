Ryan Gosling’s strict lifestyle to have the body of an action hero

Although Netflix is going through a bad time, with a loss of subscribers and controversial decisions, has had two recent joys: the fourth season of Stranger Things and the successful premiere of the unseen agent. In this film, the platform has managed to bring together Chris Evans, Regé-Jean Page, Ana de Armas and Ryan Goslingwho is the undisputed protagonist of the film.

Gosling, which is currently rolling Barbie, puts himself in the shoes of a relentless CIA agent who leaves no headless puppet. The problem is that he goes from being the murderer to being the target of the agency itself. In order to get into the shoes of Agent Sierra Six, Gosling, who has always been quite skinny, has had to get the body of an action hero and being able to match forces with the always muscular Evans.







Strength training, martial arts and double sessions

To star in a movie with fast-paced scenes and pmelee eleas with complex choreographies you have to prepare thoroughly. To achieve this, Gosling has explained to JOE what happened seven months practicing martial arts to make the fight scenes look realistic.

“There was an amazing stunt team showing me all these different styles of martial arts, and then trying to figure out what would work best for me and also the character, so they created this style for me,” the actor explained. the interview.

On the other hand, Gosling has had to follow a strength trainingof which he has not given too many details, to be able to be Sierra Six: “I lifted quite heavy weights. I did more exercise than I normally would. And I ate less than normal.”

Gosling has put on a few pounds of muscle Netflix

But things don’t stop there since Simu Liu, another very muscular actor and Gosling’s partner in Barbiehe assured in an interview with ET that the actor who spends the most time cultivating the body of the entire cast is Ryan Gosling. What’s more, it has guaranteed that the interpreter incorporates into his routine several daily double sessions a week. “He’s definitely a guy who he goes to the gym in the morning and to the gym after work”, Commented the Chinese interpreter, known for being Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Gosling’s Key: Discipline

By now it is known that the diet plays an important role when it comes to losing weight or building muscle. We are what we eat and Gosling knows it. For this reason he has a great willpowernow power nip in the bud all foods that are not good for you to gain weight cleanly. In fact, Liu has also highlighted that Ryan Gosling does not commit any excess and he does: “I respect it but I’m going to have a little soda.”

The actor’s diet is essentially based on fresh fish, rice and all kinds of vegetables. Few calories and a large amount of protein from fish. From here on, she does not consent to doing any excess despite being a very greedy person. And it is that he has a great obsession: the Twizzlers, a kind of liquorice very popular in North America.

Ryan Gosling as Ken, Barbie’s muscular boyfriend

Emma Stone, actress who starred La La Land along with Gosling, commented in an interview with Vanity Fair that his partner can “eat more Twizzlers than anyone you’ve ever met.” According to her, Gosling kept this jelly bean in his pockets and went around the set eating and distributing them. So he had to fight your own cravings for sweets.

The russo brothersdirectors of the unseen agentThey have also talked about the gosling eating habits. And they have highlighted their great discipline not to get out of the diet. In this sense, Anthony Russo has explained to ew that they felt “very guilty because Ryan was on a very strict diet for a long time” while they just indulged. The actor he only sinned once and because filming was almost over: “We were a week away from the end of filming, and Joe and I were eating a huge pizza on set. Ryan said, ‘You know what? I’m going to have some of that damn pizza today.’ And he did, and he was very happy.”





