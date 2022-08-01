Ryan Gosling’s love for Spanish goes far beyond “pussy” and even fantasized about moving to Spain – Movie News

The actor has gone viral after acknowledging in a Netflix video that this insult “is valid for everything”.





“My favorite word in Spanish is ‘coño’. You can’t use it wrong. It’s everything. cunt, cunt. Pussy is always there for you”, Ryan Gosling has been so clear and confident when Netflix has asked him for his favorite word in our language. Of course, the protagonist of The invisible agent has not taken long to go viral and his video saying “cunt” over and over again is everywhere.

Now the question is: where did Ryan Gosling learn so much Spanish that he knows exactly when to use ‘coño’? The actor was born in a small Canadian town called London, between Toronto and Detroit. His parents, Donna and Thomas Gosling, are Canadian and there are no Hispanics in his upline. His influence comes from his love affair with Eva Mendes, who has implanted Spanish in his house, but it seems that there is much more behind it and that Gosling has always been interested in the language.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes in a still from the movie ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’.



Mendes was born in Miami, the daughter of parents who emigrated from Cuba. Her father does not speak English, so her daughters necessarily had to learn Spanish to communicate with him. “They communicate great because they speak a little bit of Spanish, which we practice every day,” she continues. “We are trying to teach Spanish to childrenand it’s harder than I thought because I speak Spanglish, and that’s what they’re learning,” Mendes said in an interview with People.

Mendes and Gosling started dating in 2011 after meeting on Crossroads (The Place Beyond the Pines). Three years later, in September 2014, they had their first daughter, Esmeralda Amada, and in 2016 their second daughter, Amada Lee, was born. In all this time, Gosling has had time to learn a bit of Spanish, even some songs like ‘Borriquito’a song that he sang during an interview with Dulce Osuna.

Interestingly, Gosling’s love for our language doesn’t come from Mendes alone. Almost a decade ago, shortly after meeting the actress, Ryan Gosling declared in an interview with America Reads English that he loved Spain and had “fantasies” about moving to our country. At that time, he was already trying to learn the language and, in fact, he dared to read nostalgic cafeby Zoe Valdes, in Spanish, although she admitted that it was a bit difficult for her.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter