Ryan Gosling reveals why he agreed to be “Ken” in Barbie

Mexico. Actor Ryan Gosling, 41, of London, Ontario, embodies “Kent” in the movie Barbie that stars alongside Margot Robbie.

During his visit to “The Jimmy Fallon Tonight Show”, Ryan Gosling reveals the reason for which he agreed to bring that character to life.

“The best script I’ve ever read,” Ryan expressed excited about the work he will do with “Kent”, although he said he took some time to reflect and decide to work on the project.

Ryan Gsoling is Kent in the movie Barbie. Photo by Warner Bros. Pictures

“I was surprised how, you know, some people clung to me, being Ken, as if they had thought of Ken a second before this,” Ryan also expressed in the same television space.

Ryan Gosling thanked Greta Gerwin, director of the film, for the invitation she made him to be part of Barbie, a film whose premiere is planned for mid-2023 worldwide.

And it was with this message that Gosling told Greta that he did agree to be the doll in her Barbie movie: “I will be your Ken. Because his story must be told, ”he also referred.

I studied Communication Sciences at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. My experience as a journalist goes back to 1988, when I began to collaborate in Grupo Acir, with Fernando Sarabia and Julieta Hernández in an entertainment program. Then I joined Noroeste as a collaborator in the Shows section with Rolando Arenas and stayed for almost five years. Later he became part of the newspaper El Sol del Pacífico and collaborated with Susana Cazadero in the Shows section for 3 years. I joined Debate de Mazatlán in 2001 to work as a reporter for Social, Culture, Shows; then I receive the opportunity, in 2012, to be Editor of the newspaper La Sirena, a position I held for three and a half years. Since the end of 2015 he has been working as a web reporter in the Debate Shows section.

