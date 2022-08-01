Ryan Gosling revealed the unexpected call he received during the filming of The Gray Man

Ryan Gosling He is one of the most beloved actors in the film industry. the gallant of Diary of a passion It is capable of putting yourself in the shoes of any character and facing all kinds of challenges. That became clear when the first image of him characterized as Ken for the film of Barbie.

However, in recent days, the man from Hollywood is enjoying the success he proved to have. the gray man, his latest film recently released by Netflix. The production, in which she shares a cast with Ana de Armas and Chris Evans, is the most expensive made by the streaming giant in history.

Ryan Gosling as Ken.

It is for this reason that a few days ago Ryan Gosling He talked about his successful project and made a revelation about what happened to him in the middle of filming. The actor is in a relationship with the actress Eve Mendeswith whom he has two daughters in common, Esmeralda and Amanda, being one of the most established families in the entertainment world.

In dialogue with Good Morning America, the blond brought to light what his wife did when he was working and surprised everyone. He was shooting an action scene in Prague, Czech Republic, when Mendes He called him on the phone to ask him a particular question.

“I used my free hand and attended,” said the actor first, who also added that Eva and the girls were in the same European city, since they had traveled to accompany him. At that time, the three of them were at the hotel.

Related news

When Ryan Gosling answered the phone with his free hand, since he was literally rolling, his wife asked him, “How long will these explosions last? Because the girls have a Zoom piano lesson!”

Ryan and Eve.

Without hesitation, like all good husbands and fathers, he replied: “I estimate an hour.” The actor could not contain his laughter when he recounted the unexpected situation that he experienced and revealed the humor that the couple manages with Eve Mendeswith whom he has been in a relationship for 11 years.