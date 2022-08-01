Ryan Gosling on his family: “In our house there is total chaos”

No one can deny that Ryan Gosling He is one of the best known actors in the world. With his participation in classics such as La La Land and El Diario de una Pasión, the 41-year-old actor acquired his fame and several nominations for different awards.

In these moments, Ryan returned with everything after taking a break to dedicate himself to his family. just premiered The Gray Man on Netflix and is recording Barbiewhere he has the task of embodying Ken.

In conversation with Las Últimas Noticias, The actor told more details about his family life and what it was like to deal with the quarantine. Currently the actor is married to Eva Mendes, with whom he has two daughters. As he told the aforementioned media that his house is not the same since the arrival of the girls.

“I’ve been focusing on my family, but now I’m back. My little girls are angels though.” in our house there is total chaos, but I love it. I really feel in heaven surrounded by my angels”he told LUN.

Regarding the pandemic, the actor said that he and his partner had to work a lot, and the quarantine period was not easy for their daughters. “Our daughters are young and it was difficult for them to be isolated, not being able to play with other children or see our relatives. We did what we could to entertain them.”said.