Road Dogg believes that Dolph Ziggler’s worst enemy is himself

At the beginning of the last decade, Dolph Ziggler was called to be one of the most important superstars in WWE. However, despite having an enviable track record and track record, many fans and experts believe that never reached its full potential.

Road Dogg, former wrestler and former WWE creative, wanted to touch on this topic on his podcast, Oh… You Didn’t Know, and stated that the greatest Dolph Ziggler’s enemy in his goal to the top has been Dolph Ziggler himself. These were his words:

“I have my doubts about Dolph Ziggler. He’s one of the best workers and one of the best punch-selling guys I’ve seen in a long time. But, simply put, he is his own enemy sometimes. I think, it’s just, I don’t know if it’s his attitude from ‘the older guys don’t know what they’re doing’…

“He’s always had a ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, sure’ attitude, and then he never does anything you tell him. But I consider that, to this day, he is one of the best salesmen in this industry, and has been doing so to this day.”

Despite his irregularity, Dolph Ziggler has been key code in several of the most important moments of the company in the last yearslike his victory in the 2014 Survivor Series match or his 2013 Money in the Bank briefcase redemption.

In 2022, Dolph Ziggler won the NXT Championship, and this summer he returned to RAW as a face after several years in the tag team division being heel with Robert Roode. On Saturday at SummerSlam it was rumored that he would be Seth Rollins’ surprise rival after Riddle’s loss, but finally did not participate in the event.

