Rihanna’s dream shoes that stylize the legs

Barbadian singer, businesswoman and designer Rihanna (34) is the owner of a singular style. Without a doubt, it revolutionized fashion and has set trends in the last decade.

Always at the forefront, he has known how to impose his music as well as his style. Her varied, iconic and unusual looks are a constant that identifies her.

Let’s see what are the shoes that the pop diva chooses when it comes to styling her legs and honing her feet, and get ready to emulate her grand style!

Bold look of Rihanna with the shoes of strips that stylize the legs and refine the feet. Font. Instagram @badgalriri

Strappy sandals: Rihanna and its particular stamp to stylize with footwear

The flip flops perfect exist and has them Rihanna . These comfortable, versatile and cool shoes are perfect for wearing the most feminine and sensual outfits in summer. And the singer, who loves to tease dressed in a fishnet and sequined halter neckline ensemble, has the most flattering model you can imagine.

Let’s see his tricks.

The color and design of the shoe strap is key

A Rihanna it does not escape him that if you saw some flip flops If the color is too bright or the straps are too thick, it will draw visual attention to the foot and not only shorten the legs, but also add weight and unbalance the harmony of the figure.

That is why you appeal to the color you appeal to, try to make it metallic, light and with a thin strip.

Show as much skin as possible

The basic secret of Rihanna when dressing the feet is to show the largest proportion of skin possible.

This stylizes and refines the foot much more than some flip flops closed, as we said, with thick straps or that cover the foot.

The curves of the foot must be visible, otherwise they flatten the silhouette and shorten the legs.

Continuity is key: flip flops Taco Greco-Roman

Finally, it is not new that heels stylize, manage to add a few centimeters of height to the look and are flattering. But it is not necessary to climb two infinite towers. It is enough with about 4 to 7 centimeters, as in this posting of Rihanna to lengthen the silhouette and at the same time be comfortable.

And as an elementary tip, pure inspiration from this pop music diva’s dream outfit, we recommend the Greco-Roman style straps.

This kind of thin strip like design to tie the flip flops It dates back to ancient Greece and was later transmitted to Rome: nothing better to create visual continuity between the foot and the look that goes up, without adding weight to the view and harmonizing the outfit.

Dare to try this stylish and super flattering shoe that teaches us Rihanna!