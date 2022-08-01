Rihanna wears the heels trend with sportswear

Days later, he applied the same formula, this time in black: Pants from Balenciaga and a matching hoodiea maxi parka, black sunglasses from Loewe X Paula’s Ibiza and the controversial X-Pander, a sneaker that balances on a chunky heel.

Rihanna loves wearing heels with sportswear. MEGA/Getty Images. Another fashion moment with a sports outfit. MEGA/Getty Images.

Then we saw her with a Football shirt by Martine Rose, which she wore with diamond earrings, an R12 baseball cap and gloves from Miu Miu, followed by an oversized sweater worn with a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier coat, shiny satin Muaddis, tangerine Prada gloves and a Goyard hat. Lastly, we report a moment mini skirt later in the month, which she wore with another Martine Rose jacket and a Prada scarf.

Rihannawithout a doubt, has reigned in this 2022, but one of his best sports looks was in 2019, when he brought a relic of fashion history to a Champions League match. He carried a limited edition Louis Vuitton soccer bag, created in 1998 especially for the World Cup. And it is that we remember that she has a good number of it-bagsbut none as precious as that LV ball.

However, her appearances have been reduced since she gave birth to her son in May, but so far she maintains her sporty look. Before leaving her with the leggings of Balenciaga X AdidasThe singer was seen at an exhibition in London wearing a black ensemble and sneakers from the Wales Bonner collection for Adidas Originals. The verdict? You don’t need a lot of clothes to Rihanna looks perfect in sportswear.

Article originally published in Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk.