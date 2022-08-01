Rihanna becomes the youngest billionaire woman in the US according to Forbes

Singer and businesswoman Rihanna has become the youngest female billionaire in the United States, according to Forbes’ “America’s Richest Self-Made Women” list.

According to the publication, the value of Rihanna’s fortune amounts to 1.4 billion dollars, making her the youngest American to break the billion barrier.

Originally from Barbados, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, 36, is also – along with Emma Grede – one of the two African-American women under 40 on the Forbes list.

In addition to her success in the music industry, Rihanna owes her massive fortune to Savage x Fenty and Fenty Beauty, the two brands she created and in which she owns 30 percent and 50 percent stakes, respectively.

On the other hand, the interpreter’s fortune could increase soon, since she recently announced that she is working on new musical material.

“It’s authentic, it’s going to be fun for me and that takes a lot of pressure off,” he told the magazine. fashionso we can hope that his next production will be a success.

On a personal level Rihanna also enjoys a great moment, since just two months ago she received her first baby with the singer A$AP Rocky, her current partner.

The singer succeeded Kylie Jenner in the crown, since in 2019 the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan surpassed this range and remains the youngest member of the list.

Another of the women who have achieved this title is the co-founder and CEO of the dating application Bumble, Whitney Wolfe, who last year reached a fortune valued at 1.2 billion, although this year it fell due to the fall in the shares of the company he runs on the stock market.

