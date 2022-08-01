Reveal compromising messages between Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson

During this weekend, the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp added a new and controversial chapter, after it was make public court documents of the legal battle between the actors for defamation.

In these papers, those who would have been released after fans of the star of “Pirates of the Caribbean” will pay about 3 thousand dollars, reveals different strategies that the lawyers of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard wanted to carry out during the trial that the actor finally won.

But instead of favoring the figure of Johnny Depp, he put the Hollywood star back at the center of the controversy for some compromising messages he exchanged with Marilyn Manson, who was accused by his former partner, Evan Rachel Wood, of sexual abuse and harassment.

The messages between Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson

Brian Warner, the singer’s real name, would have sent him text messages in which he allegedly wrote: “I got an Amber 2.0.” “Lindsay just pulled an Amber out of me… please delete it”wrote.

Messages to which Johnny Depp would have responded: “I’ve been reading a LOT of material on that and sociopathic behavior…it’s fucking real my bro!! My ex c-t is a fucking STUDY BOOK!”

There is another exchange of texts in which Marilyn Manson explores the possibility that Johnny Depp hosts him at his house. “Hey. Are you awake? I might need to sleep with you if I can,” she wrote. The messages continued for a couple of days, but only on the fifth would the actor have answered. But The conversation became one-sided, since the now also musician decided to stop answering the voice of “The Beautiful People”.

These controversial messages were a serious danger for Johnny Depp’s legal team, which worked so that they were not even included in the trial, since his link to Marilyn Manson would make him look guilty by association. For this reason, they requested that they not be part of the legal battle against Amber Heard, something that was finally granted.

You can review the complete messages between Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson here.

