Release date of all Netflix movies from August 1 to 31, 2022

the streaming service Netflix begins the eighth month of the year with great launches of series, as well as interesting additions from films, acquired and original. It is clear that television shows generate more fury around the world, but in recent times feature films have also been one of the main considerations for both viewers and the platform itself, since in July they premiered The Gray Man, the most expensive film in its history, and they think about creating a future franchise on a par with other leading brands. While we wait for future corporate announcements, we invite you to learn about the films that will arrive in August 2021 starting today. See what they are!

+Release date of Netflix movies in August 2022

-Top Gun: Passion and Glory

A pilot enters an elite combat school where he encounters intense competition, a passionate romance…and great danger in the air.

Release date: August 1

– Mission Impossible 1

When his team is ambushed, a spy must find the mole who betrayed them and prevent a secret list from falling into the wrong hands.

Release date: August 1

– Mission Impossible 2

When a former IMF agent threatens to use a deadly biological weapon, super-agent Ethan Hunt travels the world to stop him.

Release date: August 1

– Mission Impossible 3

Super agent Ethan Hunt must come out of retirement to save his love from a tough drug dealer who’s after a weapon known as the “Rabbit’s Foot.”

Release date: August 1

– Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Super agent Ethan Hunt and his team take on another dangerous mission to prove their innocence when they are accused of bombing the Kremlin.

Release date: August 1

– Impossible Mission: Secret Nation

Following the dissolution of the IMF, Ethan Hunt and his allies launch their own war against the Syndicate, a group of spies determined to destroy the world.

Release date: August 1

– Mission Impossible: Fallout

A failed mission forces Ethan Hunt and his team to cooperate with the CIA in a race to save the world from nuclear extermination.

Release date: August 1

– What is the fault of karma?

Her sister and the boy she liked in school start dating. Now Sara wonders if her supposed bad luck is her real culprit.

Release date: August 3rd

– Wedding Season

Under pressure from their parents, Asha and Ravi pretend to date for a summer, but the plan backfires when love begins to blossom.

Release date: August 4th

– Rise of the Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles put their mystical powers to the test when ruthless otherworldly creatures seek to unleash extreme mayhem.

Release date: August 5

– Carter

A man wakes up with amnesia. Directed by a voice on a device in his ear, he embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue a young girl.

Release date: August 5

– Code: Emperor

An intelligence agent tasked with incriminating a politician with no dirty laundry must decide if there are still lines he won’t cross.

Release date: August 8

– Ted Bundy: The Final Confession

To gain insight into the mind of a criminal, an FBI profiler forges a complicated relationship with notorious serial killer Ted Bundy.

Release date: August 10

– cats

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical is brought to life in this adaptation that follows a community of magical cats on the night of their annual ball.

Release date: August 10

– The song of the heart

While singing at a wedding that implodes, a musician falls in love with the bride, who is in trouble with her family. Now he must save her life.

Release date: August 10

– The Thieves: The true story of the robbery of the century

In 2006, a group of men broke into a Buenos Aires bank, took 23 hostages, stole millions of dollars and jewelry from safes, then vanished. After the escape, the ex-wife of one of the thieves betrayed the perpetrators, who were tried and sentenced to prison terms. Finally the sentences were reduced and today they are free. How did the protagonists of this fact get away with it? In this revealing documentary, those responsible for the act tell all the details of how the perfect hit was produced.

Release date: August 10

– Day shift

A vampire hunter has a week to raise the money to pay for his daughter’s education and braces. Making a living could kill him.

Release date: August 12

– 13: The Musical

After moving from New York to Indiana following his parents’ divorce, a smart kid is determined to throw the best bar mitzvah ever.

Release date: August 12

– Death suits him

Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep star in this comedy about the quest for eternal youth and the consequences of obsession and envy.

Release date: August 16th

– Fragmented

A man with multiple personalities kidnaps three girls, who must escape before his newest and most dangerous identity takes over.

Release date: August 16th

– My two lives

At her college graduation, Natalie’s life is divided into parallel realities after taking a pregnancy test. What will her future hold?

Release date: 17 of August

– No return

An innocent man is accused of a fatal car accident. Upon leaving prison after 4 years, he decides to look for the person responsible.

Release date: 17 of August

– The lifeguard

Mauricio is a lifeguard on a Chilean beach, where vacationers do not want to obey orders and he refuses to take risks for those who do not pay attention to him.

Release date: August 19

– Fullmetal Alchemist: Scar’s Revenge

In this sequel to the first film, the Elric brothers meet their toughest adversary yet: a scarred serial killer.

Release date: 20th of August

– Together they are dynamite

Estranged for 25 years, two brothers reunite to take on a ruthless motorcycle gang and retrieve their father’s beloved buggy.

Release date: August 24

– Cheops system

Haunted by a sinister organization, a lackluster screenwriter and an old friend find themselves drawn into a world of violence as they search for the truth.

Release date: August 24

– That’s Love

After being left without a job and without a partner on the same day, Sofía starts from scratch. Could a handsome Spanish chef be the missing ingredient in her life?

Release date: August 25th

– The scandal

Three women risk their careers and expose the toxic workplace culture perpetuated by the powerful boss of a major American news network.

Release date: August 25th

– Effervescent Seoul

Days before the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, pilots and mechanics go undercover to dismantle a huge money laundering network.

Release date: 26 of August

– Time for me

With his family away, a family man takes advantage of his first lonely days in years to reunite with an old friend…a party animal.

Release date: 26 of August

– The boss

An ambitious young woman strikes a peculiar deal with her charismatic boss. But will she be able to back down if she needs to?

Release date: August 29

– The price of the truth

A lawyer risks his career to expose a corporation’s toxic waste mismanagement. Based on a true story.

Release date: August 29

– Uncovered: Operation unsportsmanlike foul

Years after his conviction for gambling on the games he officiated, former NBA referee Tim Donaghy looks back at the gambling scheme that rocked the league.

Release date: August 30th