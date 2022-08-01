Reese Witherspoon says that she was inspired by ‘Top Gun Maverick’ for ‘Legally Blonde 3’ | Film and Television

The third part of A very legal blonde is playing hard to get, although we already know that it is for a good reason. The new installment of the most fabulous lawyer in cinema does not have a release date -2022 was tested for it-, although it is taking more and more shape. Of course, perhaps what has inspired her confuses many of her viewers.

More than two decades have passed since his character solved the most transcendental cases with absolutely surreal methods -you just have to remember that famous perm-, although Reese Witherspoon herself has commented on several occasions that both her fans and she would love to close the story.

It has been in the American media USA Today Entertainment where the actress has given an interview to talk about her new series for Apple TV +… And, of course, of the trilogy of Legally Blonde -its original title-, thanks to being asked about her role as a producer beyond acting.

The one who is the protagonist of Big Little Lies He confirmed that he has a dozen projects in different stages of development, of which he could hardly speak, but he did confirm that one of them is continuing a role he did some time ago – not referring to the lawyer. About the third part in question, He repeated again that it is in process.

“I keep hoping that A very legal blonde 3 go ahead correctly. It is like top gun: They waited a long time to do another version of that movie, and I loved the nostalgia they put into it.” account for the middle. It looks like the sequel to the movie starring Tom Cruise It has helped him to know how to make a new film that continues the story and does not fall into clichés, so it could have been the last push he needed to put the project together.

“That’s definitely given us a lot of inspiration as to what we would need to do with Elle Woods and make sure we have all those factors that people were interested in back in the day.” Witherspoon made clear. It is obvious that he does not want to fall back on elements as trite as fan-service, so the focus of the aviation film has given him that key that he needed. Of course, let’s hope that he does not decide to do it in 36 years, as Cruise did.