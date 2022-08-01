RCN style, a hotbed of stars that no one has been able to match

It was 1989, there were no social networks, so advertising in commercials was key to promoting talent. Sergio Barbosa was studying film directing and shone for his audiovisual work, and that’s why they hired him: to do two commercials simultaneously, one for Fanta and Sofía Vergara’s for Pepsi.

The Pepsi and Sofia Vergara commercial meant the takeoff of the Barranquilla

Although this commercial marked a milestone in the life of the barranquillera, it was Sergio Barbosa’s idea to invite her to share a set as presenter in 1992 of the program “Characters”. Sofia was 18 years old. Barbosa had got fired up in the cultural section of the QAP newscast created and directed by the journalists María Isabel Rueda and María Elvira Samper

Years later, when the RCN channel was just beginning, Sergio was called to direct the entertainment section of the news along with Andrea Serna, Diva Jessurum and Catalina Aristizábal, who achieved the highest rating audience that a presenter could have, 30 points. Barbossa had begun his task of promoting talents.

Rethinking aspects of his life, Sergio retired from the channel in 2001 to do a postgraduate degree in strategic marketing at CESA in which, as a degree project, proposed the creation of a program in which stories were told through the style of the people, which would be called RCN Style. In 2004, his project became a reality, he chose Cristina Hurtado and Catalina Gómez as presenters, who came from Novel Protagonists. This is how the program was conceived that for more than 12 years would catapult its presenters to fame.

As an example of this, Cristina was taken away by the RCN newscast, so Barbosa had the idea of ​​holding a contest aimed at models to choose a presenter and that is how she came to hire Isabel Sofía Cabrales (who would later marry Tomás Uribe, son of former president Álvaro Uribe). And it is that Barbosa’s gift for discovering talents led him to choose women who not only stood out for their beauty but also for their great ability to host programs.

One of his winning strategies was to make an agreement with the National Beauty Contest in which Barbosa, after the end of the reign, would take some candidates as presenters. That was how she managed to get Natalia Valenzuela, Macry Vélez and Daniella Álvarez to be on her show.

Also, with the radar always on, Sergio saw in Novel Protagonists, where he taught presentation classes, an opportunity to take some talents in his pocket. Jessica Cediel and Sara Uribe were two of his discoveries.

For their part, the style presenters ran with undeniable luck, higher positions, as well as better salaries became the offers why other programs and media were stealing these talents.

And it is that the program that operated under the slogan “style is everywhere” became the most profitable on Colombian television. Also, He won up to 30 awards throughout the time he was on the air, including three TV and Novelas and a Simón Bolívar for the chronicle that related an accident at a fashion event. It should be noted that Sergio Barbosa also won the award for best entertainment presenter in the country.

In 2016, Estilo, like other successful programs on the RCN channel, suffered bad luck. Cristina Palacio, who had positioned herself as vice president of the channel, decided to end the products that were on the air. The World According to Pirry, The Laundry, Operation home, as well as Style they were superseded by other projects. After this, Barbosa dedicated himself to public television. He worked for two years with the Telecafé channel where he made a reality show called I am a presenter and then he went to Antioquia where he found the opportunity to direct the program Medellin stylewhich he currently drives.

However, Sergio recently received a call to relaunch Style; encouraged, he met with the president and vice president of RCN, who demonstrated interest in getting the show back on the air. However, everything was adrift and for no reason they did not communicate again, so Barbosa understood the message: Style I wouldn’t go back on the air.