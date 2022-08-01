Radical physical changes that impact the big screen

One of the most extreme cases falls – when not – on the British actor Christian Bale, who – for his role as Trevor Reznik in the thriller The Machinist (2004) – had to lose 25 kilograms in four months by converting his diet to low calories to get rid of the weight he had had to gain in American Psycho (2000). Looking gaunt, Bale played a factory worker plagued by psychological problems.

Fans of the world of cinema have witnessed impressive performances over the years, some of them marked by the notable gain or loss of weight of their actors. Transformations that in several cases have been awarded with awards

Few acting professionals can boast the ability to transform their body like him: in his career he has put on weight to American Hustlegained muscle for the trilogy of Dark Knight and lose 30 kilos again to Le Mans 66.

Actress Charlize Theron, meanwhile, had to put on about 50 pounds for her role in tully (2003) and play a mother of three children.

“I won and it was brutal to lose them afterwards. Looking back, the film is about what motherhood looks like today and I think it’s crazy that, living in an age where we share everything through social media, there’s still a stigma around it and we don’t talk about it. What parents go through. I did this for the movie, yes, but moms do it all the time,” she commented in various interviews.

NEXT PREMIERE. Brendan Fraser has just shown a shocking physical change related to his next movie, The Wale or the whalea dramatic story directed by Darren Aronofsky and which will be released in September this year.

The actor plays Charlie, a 600-pound English teacher who suffers from morbid obesity. During the film, Charlie will try to establish a relationship with his teenage daughter, played by Sadie Sink. Fraser is known for his roles in The Mummy, To the devil with the devil, George of the Jungle, The journey to the center of the Earthamong other films. After being away from Hollywood for a few years, she is back with this drama.

Another case is that of Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, who for his role in Thor managed to gain incredible muscle mass. He had to follow a high-protein diet and undergo very hard physical training in order to increase his muscles. The actor managed to gain 10 kilos of muscle mass in record time.

Before this challenge in Thor, the actor never went to the gym, although he did practice surfing and boxing, sports that put all the muscles into action. Therefore, his trainer created sessions that focused on shoulders, neck, arms and legs.

Another actress who achieved a significant change in her body is Natalie Portman for her role in Thor: Love and Thunder. “It was really fun. I worked with a trainer for four months before shooting and then throughout the shoot. We did a lot of weight training and protein shakes, weight training that I had never done. Of course, I have never made it my goal to be bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of work on both agility and strength,” Portman said.







































Christian Bale, Charlize Theron and Chris Hemsworth are some of the actors who have undergone drastic physical changes to bring their characters to life on film.

Namely

Actor: Christian Bale.

Change: He had to lose 25 kilos.

Actress: Charlize Theron.

Change: He must have gained about 22 kilos.

Actor: Brendan Fraser.

Change: In the film he becomes a person who is morbidly obese (300 kilos).

Actor: Chris Hemsworth.

Change: He gained 10 kilos of muscle mass for the new film Thor.