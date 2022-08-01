Producer reveals series is set after ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ finale

Marvel Studios Animation’s Brad Winderbaum reveals where I Am Groot fits within the MCU.

The August 10 will arrive on Disney + I Am Groota series of 5 original short films entirely dedicated to Baby Groot.

In an interview with Comicbook, the producer Brad Winderbaumhead of the streaming, television and animated division of Marvel Studiosunveiled that the series of animated shorts I Am Groot ranks between the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and the fourth mid-credits scene of the same film in which it is possible to see a Groot already a teenager.

It is in a very small time window. It is placed between the end of Guardians 2 and the mid-credits scene also in Guardians 2. It is placed in this small window where Groot is in a stage of growth after that of a child … it was something very exciting for James [Gunn]who was aware of the work of the [regista] Kirsten [Lepore] and he was very excited to work with her.

This statement seems to go in contrast with what he declared Gunn a few weeks in some messages on Twitter where he stated that the series was not canonical for the saga of Guardians of the Galaxy. The words of the leader of the Marvel Studioshowever, have questioned the matter, leading some fans to wonder if the series cannot be set in another universe than the main MCU, as well as for the future animated series. Spider-Man: Freshman Year.