Prince Harry’s ‘underwear’ up for auction

On this occasion, Prince Harry’s “underwear” will be auctioned in Las Vegas, at the Hustler Club, on August 17.

A stripper call Carrie Reichert ensures that he has in his possession underwear from the PrinceHarry, which was given to him by himself on a crazy trip in Las Vegas in 2012.

The exotic dancer claims that the underwear is authentic and that Harry gave it to her at a strip party they both participated in while he was in Sin City.

“Harry has become very boring. “When he was out partying in Vegas, everyone loved him and his sense of fun. At least these clothes are a reminder of how it used to be… when Harry was the funny prince.” Reichert explained.

Carrie Reichert’s clothing collection of the Prince, including black boxer shorts, a bathing suit and the dress she herself wore that night, expected to be sold for more than a million dollars, which would generate a considerable income for the ex-dancer. It will be auctioned in Las Vegas, at the Hustler Club, on August 17.

How profitable is an auction still?

Although the history of auctions dates back to the ancient Greeks, the foundation of the modern auction market can be found in the companies that were established in England during the 18th century. Since then, the practice of offering paintings, furniture, and other goods at auction has grown in popularity, but perhaps few could have predicted that global public auction sales of art and antiques would eventually generate billions.

In 2020, the sales value of this market amounted to 17.6 billion US dollars, down approximately 30 percent from 2019, due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

That year, China, the United States and the United Kingdom accounted for the largest share of public auction sales worldwide with the Asian country alone holding 36 percent of the market. Although auction houses are not exclusively focused on art, they represent a mainstay of the global art market, with public auctions of art and antiques accounting for more than a third of total art sales worldwide in 2020.

The tradition of auctions has become a milestone for collectors, being the most expensive in history, according to the classification made by AFP of works of art sold at auction in recent years, the painting Salvator Mundi by Leonardo da Vinci. This purchase was made in November 2017 for 450 thousand 300 million dollars, by the Christie’s house in New York.

One of the most controversial recent auctions was George Clooney’s iconic Batman suit, yes, the one with the nipples, which was auctioned off with an initial bid of $40,000. This fact drove bat fans crazy who have expressed their interest in owning this piece.

However, although the suit will surely sell for a much higher price, what made it famous was precisely its ridiculous appearance. It featured the shape of George Clooney’s character’s nipples. This happened during the 1997 tape, directed by Joel Schumacher, ‘Batman and Robin’where the actor played the millionaire Bruce Wayne.

Is Harry’s garment real?

But back to the Harry case, a representative for Reichert claimed that the garment was given to him when Prince Harry infamously stripped naked during a party.

The prince’s crazy trip to Las Vegas revolutionized the press around the world. It was learned that the heir had fun with a game of strip pool in what he thought would be the privacy of his hotel room. Earlier he had gone down to the bar, where he had met some girls, whom he invited to the meeting.

The rest of the story is simple. Some photos of that wild night were leaked and reached the press. In one of them the prince is seen from the front covering his intimate parts (he had already taken off his underwear that would now go to auction).

But beyond that, the above shows the maximum price that people are willing to pay for a “controversial” asset.

