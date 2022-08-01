Premieres Prime Video August 2022 (movies): This month a claustrophobic true story and a Sylvester Stallone like you’ve never seen before – Movie News

Ron Howard’s ‘Thirteen Lives’ and ‘Samaritan’ are just some of the films you can enjoy in the second month of summer.





New month and new releases in Prime Video. platform streaming is preparing for its big premiere in September as it is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. But there is still a month before its premiere, one full of premieres for the most moviegoers.

Among them is thirteen livesbased on the true story of the 13 thai boys who were found trapped in a cave when the country’s typical monsoons began. But it also highlights the new Sylvester Stallone movie in which he plays an atypical superhero.

We leave you below with The full list of movies coming to Prime Video this August 2022:

thirteen lives



Based on a true story that occurred in 2018, a group of children from a soccer team decide to enter a cave with their coach. However, an unexpected monsoon arrives and floods the cave, trapping the 12 children along with the young coach. The tension grows when the cave is flooded and they do not find an escape route where they can get out.

Premiere: August 5

I can’t without you



The story revolves around a top executive named David who has a quiet life with his partner Álex. He has always wanted to be a father, although his boyfriend does not want to talk about it at any time. Everything follows its course until David’s sister with whom he stopped talking after an event from the past appears at his house.

Premiere: August 12

Samaritan

Sylvester Stallone plays a legendary superhero who decided to retire 20 years ago after a dramatic event. However, his life changes when a 13-year-old boy discovers that his lonely and mysterious neighbor is none other than the superhero who had disappeared.

Premiere: 26 of August

First love





The romantic film revolves around a young teenager who, while his parents are in full economic crisis, experiences his first partner who breaks his heart as he goes from being a teenager to an adult.

Premiere: August 19

-OTHER FILMS COMING TO PRIME VIDEO IN AUGUST 2022-

Premiere: August 18th

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby

Premiere: 26 of August

