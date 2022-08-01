Premieres coming to HBO Max in August 2022: series and movies | SmartTV

The month of August is very important for the platform hbo max, since it launches as a premiere one of the most anticipated series lately and that is based on the universe of Games of Thrones. We also tell you the rest of the premieres that you will enjoy in August 2022 in the service we are talking about.

Between series, the house of the dragon it outshines any other, and you can enjoy it from the 22nd of August. It’s a spin-off from Games of Thrones, and takes place hundreds of years before this one. The plot will revolve around the Targaryen house and a good number of stories are told that will make lovers of the universe created by George RR Martin glued to the small screen. Ojito, that the dance of dragons can be seen and enjoyed.

The highlight among the films is Small details, which tells the story of a California sheriff who will have to team up with another from Los Angeles to catch a ruthless killer. Starring Denzel Washington and Rami Malek, it ensures a good time, since as a thriller the tension is guaranteed. Its premiere is on August 30.

More premieres on HBO Max in August 2022

Below is the list of new arrivals to the platform so that you don’t have a boring minute this summer, which is why you have an account on this streaming video platform. Is the next:

Series

Pennyworth: first and second seasons on August 1. Story of Batman’s friend and caretaker. You will be able to know the origins of this protagonist of DC Comics.

Fortitude: first three seasons on August 1. A distressing thriller that has a city in the Arctic as its nerve center and that stands out for its tranquility. Until now, of course.

Tuca & Bertie: Season 3 on August 3. The adventures of two very different friends continue in this animated comedy.

Blessed Patience (Breeders): third season on August 5. A perfect family… or not. The couple adore their children, yes, but sometimes they would not want to see them for a while. Will they be able to deal with it?

Sherlock: Complete Series on August 11. Fantastic adaptation of the well-known detective who moves to the present time. Its cast of actors is fantastic and its plots spectacular. Unmissable, as simple as that.

Misfits: Complete Series on August 13. Social drama where some teenagers carry their problems and also have powers. What can go wrong?

The Office (US): complete series on August 15. It narrates what happens, in a comedic tone, in any office… but with a different boss.

Films

Children of Katrina: August 25. Documentary film that allows to know what was left behind by the hurricane that devastated the New Orleans area.