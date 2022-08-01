Powerful attraction of celebrities by culture and Latin women

Santo Domingo. DR

Latin culture and Latin women exert a powerful attraction for popular film actors and other celebrities who, such as Ryan Gosling, Chris Hemsworth, Joe Manganiello, Matt Damon, Matthew McConaughey and Vin Diesel, are romantically involved with couples of Latin origin.

Actor Ryan Gosling was a trend this week by confessing in a video for Netflix Latin America’s social networks that his favorite word in the Spanish language is “coño”, one of the most pejorative terms in the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean nations.

In that same audiovisual, the protagonist of “La La Land” declared himself a lover of rice pudding prepared by his mother-in-law.

Gosling is very involved in Latin culture thanks to his wife, Eva Mendes, who is cuban The actress dated the Hollywood heartthrob and they began a relationship in 2011, three years later they had her daughter Esmeralda Amanda.

Like Gosling, other actors and artists in the entertainment industry in the United States have found love in Argentine, Cuban or Colombian women and thanks to this, they have adopted various traditions, foods and words of the Hispanic and Latin culture.

+ Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

The Australian who plays the god of thunder “Thor” in the Marvel franchise “Avengers”, found love in the arms of the actress Elsa Pataky.

Hemsworth married the Spanish in December 2010 and from that union, they procreated three children. Thanks to living with his wife and his in-laws, the actor has learned to speak Spanish and, in fact, shares his knowledge of the language through some publications on his social networks and has shared videos listening to music from Spain.

+ Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato

The Canadian artist is married to Luisiana Lopilato, the actress best known for having given life to “Mía Colucci” in the original version of the Argentine series “Rebelde Way”.

Lopilato’s beauty captivated Bublé so much that just three months after meeting at a concert, he went to visit her and her family in their country. They had two weddings in their native countries and together they have two children.

+ Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara

The love story between these two stars is very peculiar. The handsome actor from Pittsburgh only knew the Colombian by sight, and even confessed in an interview that he had a “crush” with Sofia when she was engaged.

Fortunately for Manganiello, the actress ended her engagement with her then-partner and after a while, the rapprochement began. They got engaged at the end of 2014 during the holidays and have been inseparable ever since.

+ Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

The Oscar winner and his current wife had an almost fairy-tale romance. She, Argentine, he, North American. The couple met in 2005, when Matt was trying to escape from a group of fans by entering a bar where Luciana was a bartender.

Immediately, Cupid shot them and after a while, they joined their lives in marriage. As a result of this relationship, their daughters Isabella, Gia and Stella were born.

+ Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves

Like the previous couple, McConaughey met his wife, Brazilian model actress and designer Camila Alves in a bar in the United States in 2006. They married in 2012 and have three children.

+ Vin Diesel and Paloma Jimenez

The affection that Diesel professes for his Latino audience has a lot to do with the influence of his partner, Paloma Jiménez, who is Mexican.

The protagonist of the saga “Fast and Furious” met his wife during the filming of a video in 2007. Although they have not reached the altar, the couple had three children, Hania, Vincent and Pauline.

+ Michael Jordan and Iyette Prieto

Despite the fact that Jordan’s popularity is rooted especially for his merits in the world of sports, the truth is that his figure transcends the world in all spheres, that’s why we include him in this list.

After many years of friendship and courtship, the basketball legend and Yvette Prieto, born in Cuba, married almost 10 years ago. The age difference between them is 17 years, but it is not an impediment to love. They have two children.