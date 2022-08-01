Platforms go with everything to win audiences

MADRID (EFE).—”The House of Dragon”, a prequel to “Game of Thrones” about the origin of the Targaryens, and “Andor”, the story of the galactic spy Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), in a time before the beginning of Star Wars, are two of the great series that arrive this August on platforms.

With summer in full swing, the platforms reinforce their proposals with long-awaited series, such as “A League of Their Own”, “Sandman”, “Bad Sisters”, “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law” and the Spanish “The Girl in TheMirror”.

In addition, to complement the premiere of “The House of Dragon”, which arrives on HBO Max on August 19, the series “Game of Thrones” will be available today, complete and in high definition.

Neil Gaiman’s most acclaimed comic, “Sandman” makes the leap to the screen in a live action series in which the creator of the comic participates in the creative process and is the author of the script for the first chapter.

Directed by David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg, the series follows the people and places affected by Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the Dream King, as he undoes cosmic—and human—mistakes he has made during his existence. Its premiere will be next Friday.

“Moohaven” (premiering August 11 on AMC+), is a thriller set in a utopian community built on the Moon where Bella Sway (Emma McDonald), a smuggler and pilot of a lunar freighter, is accused of a crime and sent to Moonhaven, a settlement located on the Moon where research is carried out to end the problems that threaten civilization on Earth.

“Chiamami Ancora Amore”, from the Sundance TV platform, is an Italian drama in eight one-hour episodes, this production reveals the separation of Anna and Enrico whose home has become a prison after eleven years of marriage and their breakup , far from being peaceful, generates a nasty war where the custody of his son Pietro becomes the main battle.

An intimate, exciting and heartbreaking story in this series created by Giacomo Bendotti that stars Greta Scarano, Simone Liberati and Claudia Pandolfi.

The girls return to professional baseball in “A League of Their OWN.” Inspired by the movie of the same title, starring Geena Davis, Tom Hanks and Madonna, from Prime Video, which arrives on the 12th of this month, follows a group of women who dream of playing professional baseball, while delving into topics such as race or sexuality, while the characters make their way on and off the pitch.

“Days at Memorial”, from Apple TV +, narrates in eight episodes the devastating consequences of Hurricane Katrina from the point of view of one of the hospitals installed in ground zero, based on the story that journalist Sheri Fink collects in her book, Pulitzer Prize winner. Vera Farmiga gives life to Dr. Anna Pou from the New Orleans Hospital, in which the continuous power outages are accompanied by floods and temperature rises that happen in reality, circumstances that make medical assistance difficult and lead the protagonists to make decisions limit and to prioritize some lives over others.

On Wednesday the 17th Disney+ premieres “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law”. Tatiana Maslany stars as a single, thirtysomething lawyer specializing in superhero cases with the power to turn into a super-powerful six-foot green mass. Jessica Gao brings together a large number of veterans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in her nine episodes, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky / The Abomination and Benedict Wong as Wong.