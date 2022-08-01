Platform shoes from Anitta, Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Rodrigo and more celebs

These items were independently selected by our editors, because we think you’ll enjoy them and like the prices. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Prices and availability were current at the time of publication of this article.

We know that everyone wants to have an impressive height that competes with the measurements of a supermodel, and if that is your case, then stylize your silhouette and show off mile-long legs with the shoes worn by Anitta, Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Rodrigo, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway to give her image more height and walk safely.

[Vístete en pantalones y sacos de cuero como las famosas]

1. Pretty Little Thing Womens Shoes: Give a more sensual touch to your daily outfits with these sandals that integrate metallic details that will look amazing when walking with your jeans and bell-bottoms identical to those worn by celebrities. Price $14 (Original $68)

pretty little thing

2. Asos Design Platform Shoes: This season, bring your image to life and wear the floral designs of the famous this spring, especially with this high-top shoe that integrates a front knot and small opening to cool your feet. Price $26 (Original $52)

asos

3. Boohoo Women Shoes: We adore this pair of platform sandals that are tied at the ankle that are ideal to complement with metallic jewelry in different shades, especially with XXL jewelry, the accessories of the famous that you should not miss this 2022 to look spectacular. Price $34 (Original $85)

Boohoo

4. Nasty Gal Platform Shoes: Add to your wardrobe pieces in purple, Pantone’s 2022 color that all women already wear. celebrities on the red carpet. This duo with a shiny finish is perfect if you want to combine them with your fashionable latex pants, the most daring trend that celebrities love. Price $42 (Original $84)

Nasty Gal

[Zapatos y bolsos favoritos de las celebs a precios bajos]

5. Pretty Little Thing Womens Shoes: Wear the color red like the hosts of La Mesa Caliente with this discount piece that gives an extra comfortable touch to your outfits and that will perfectly complement your comfortable and elegant maxi dresses like those of the famous. Price $37 (Original $58)

pretty little thing

6. Public Desire Platform Shoes: Spectacular and perfect sandals for women who love glitter. This gorgeous pair features fancy rhinestone detailing that will look stunning when paired with sparkling crystal jewelry for everyday sparkle. Price $33 (Original $58)

asos

7. Boohoo Women’s Shoes: Show off your footwear with the cut-off pants that celebs are already wearing and bring a touch of color to everything you wear with this vibrant orange shoe that integrates sparkly details that will look stunning with your colorful leather jackets to brighten up your look. outfits. Price $38 (Original $95)

Boohoo

8. Nasty Gal Platform Shoes: Refresh your feet and walk in style while taking risks with the zebra print worn by the famous and that you can implement with this special shoe that is perfect to wear with the pants with pleats like a true Hollywood superstar. Price $42 (Original $84)

Nasty Gal

[Porta las botas militares como las estrellas de Hollywood]

9. Pretty Little Thing Womens Shoes: Take advantage of your image and wear translucent PVC shoes like the famous ones. You will love this model that we have here because it seems that you are barefoot and that you are very tall. Combine it perfectly with the translucent bags that celebrities love to wear. Price $41 (Original $68)

pretty little thing

10. Asos Design Platform Shoes: The ideal footwear for women who love Animal Print! This model integrates a vibrant flower design that invites you to bring out your wild side with the leopard print like the one worn by the famous. Price $55 (Original $73)

Asos Design

11. Boohoo Women’s Shoes: Dress green like the celebrities this day and all year long with this pair of high tops that integrate a soft and reflective finish that is the ideal complement to dress fresh with the satin clothes that the famous wear on and off the street. red carpet. Price $38 (Original $95)

Boohoo

12. Nasty Gal Platform Shoes: The summer alternative to white boots that celebrities wear 24/7 and match their entire wardrobe. This pair of pumps will look stunning with the knit dresses that celebs love to wear all year long. Price $59 (Original $118)

Nasty Gal

[13 modernas y versátiles mochilas para hombre que debes tener]

13. Pretty Little Thing Shoes for Women: The perfect model for all women who love the color pink! This summer and all year long, add pink to your wardrobe like the most stylish celebrities and add a very feminine touch to your everyday outfits. Price $44 (Original $68)

pretty little thing

14. Asos Design Platform Shoes: We love the versatility of this pair of high tops that you can wear casually with the jeans loose and comfortable fashion or add a striking touch to your slip dress, the dress of the celebs that you will wear this summer day and night. Price $51 (Original $68)

asos

15. Boohoo Women’s Shoes: Add women’s sandals at discounted prices and on trend by investing in this inspired model retro that will give you a upgrade to yours total looks black in summer or on hot days. Price $35.20 (Original $88)

Boohoo

16. Nasty Gal Platform Shoes: This high model is ideal to sparkle with the glitter garments that have obsessed Hollywood celebrities, as they integrate small luminescent details in their finish that will shine with every step you take. Price $118

Nasty Gal

DO NOT MISS: Step strong, comfortable and fashionable with these 16 moccasins

ON VIDEO: Do you want to know more about the must-have products for this season? Play the following video and discover with Andrea Meza our favorites that you can acquire with just a click on the + icon that appears on each of them.