photos with his son and ex-wife

Ben Affleck returned from his honeymoon in Paris with Jennifer Lopez and spent time in Los Angeles with his 10-year-old son Samuel and ex-wife Jennifer Garner. That’s why he wasn’t at JLo’s benefit concert in Capri.

Ben Affleck returned from his honeymoon in Paris with Jennifer Lopez and spent time in Los Angeles with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest son as they left a local Pacific Palisades swimming pool on July 31, as seen in photos posted in the Daily Mail. The ex-wife of the star and mother of Samuel, Jennifer Garner, was spotted in the pool, also in the company of a friend. They officially divorced in 2018, but continue to share the joys of the family, along with their three children: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

Ben Affleck in Los Angeles while JLo was in Capri

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, perhaps in order not to attract too much attention, did not publicly converse outside the pool, while Samuel was amiably accompanied by his father. The return to America took place after weeks very exposed to the media. Ben and J Lo got married in Las Vegas on July 16, then the honeymoon in Paris and finally the temporary separation: him to reunite with his children and the pop star to hold the benefit concert in Capri with his two twin sons , Emme Maribel and Maximilian David. The latter spent the honeymoon with the newly married couple and followed their mother during the Capri event.

The Bennifers and the happy extended family

“Ben and Jennifer both love having their kids around. It might be unconventional to take them on their honeymoon, but it makes absolutely sense to them“, a source told HollywoodLife,”They are both so busy that every time they have downtime they really want their children to be with them. And this marriage is not just about them, they have joined their families, so why not celebrate it as one big happy family“.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married: “We’re giving true love a second chance”

Jennifer Garner helped Ben Affleck in rehab

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding celebrations seem far from over: in fact, the couple are reportedly planning a lavish celebration for their friends and family at the actor’s 87-acre estate in Riceboro, USA. Georgia. Meanwhile, the presence of Jennifer Garner in her life does not represent any kind of pitfall for JLo, who has always been aware of the long rehabilitation process to which the husband has undergone in recent years and who saw the ex-wife on the front line as support to get out of alcohol addiction.