Pedro Pascal feared that ‘The Mandalorian’ would not connect with fans

The success of The Mandalorian has decisively shaken any plan that Disney might harbor with starwars. The arrival of his first series in real action, shortly after Disney + debuted, demonstrated after the debacle of the rise of skywalker that the cinema was not the only way to keep the fan tied, but that in the streaming many possibilities could be exploited. A) Yes, The Mandalorian has brought a shift towards television production, extended first to boba fett book and continued by Obi-Wan Kenobithe third season of the adventures of Din Djarin or many future projects.

There is not the slightest doubt, therefore, that the series set up by Jon Favreau Y Dave Philoni exceeded any expectation. However, and perhaps because of the shaky state of the franchise when he joined it, Peter Pascal he didn’t have them all with him when they were preparing the first season of The Mandalorian. “It was easy to trust because of how much Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni love each other. starwarsand how they were developing new ways of telling stories”remember in Entertainment Weeklybut at first prudence assailed him. “It was a great safety net but there were questions like will this character be compelling? Will people want to follow him through these adventures?

“Will this father-son story connect to the world?”keep going. “So to see how all of this exceeded expectations is very exciting.” Pascal has played Mando for two seasons in addition to a brief appearance on boba fett bookand attributes part of his success to the collaboration with the doubles that accompany him inside the Mandalorian armor: Lateef Crowder Y Brendan Waynethe grandson of John Wayne. “They do all the hard work,” ensures. “It has been a close collaboration from the beginning. They gave me a chance to establish some physicality early in the series, but I’d be lying if I said I don’t learn or pick up what they do.”





Pascal was already a well-known actor before The Mandalorian thanks to Game of Thrones either narcsbut his experience in starwars He has finished consolidating his stardom. In this way we have recently seen him together with Nicolas Cage in The unbearable weight of enormous talent or in The bubblelatest comedy Judd Apatow. In the future (in addition to new chapters of The Mandalorian) the series of The Last of Us who stars alongside another figure from Game of Thrones, Bella Ramseyand the short film strange way of life who drives Pedro Almodovar and where Pascal shares a poster with Ethan Hawke.

