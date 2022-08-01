Paola Jara dreams of singing with Ariana Grande – People – Culture

Paola Jara He took advantage of his time in Los Angeles, California, to visit the Madame Tussauds Hollywood Museum and take some photos with the most famous figures in the museum.

The Colombian who is one of the most important popular music figures in the country, published in the stories section of his Instagram account some of the photos he took next to the statues of celebrities like Jim Carrey, Brad Pitt and Will Smith.

In addition, together with her husband, Jessi Uribe, she showed a funny imitation that they did to the well-known movie “Kill Bill” in the scene of the final battle of actor Uma Thurman in the yellow suit.

After seeing the large number of personalities, including actors, athletes and musicians, Jara was delighted with one in particular: with that of the American singer Ariana Grande.

Image next to which he posed and published a photo accompanied by the following text: “What do you say, Ari, will it be that one day?”

The trip for the newlywed couple ended a couple of weeks ago with a series of concerts in different cities in the US.

Both artists shared their honeymoon trip in Dubai through their social networksUnited Arab Emirates, and they were also very active on their platforms, publishing content from their shows in the North American country.

