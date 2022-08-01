Outtakes Calling: a tour of Joe Strummer’s archives

Lucinda Tait often overheard her husband Joe Strummer working in his home kitchen in Broomfield, South West England. “She had a typewriter, one of the old ones that makes noise, clack-clack. I used to go upstairs to sleep and hear him tapping the keys at the kitchen table. “

Tait and Strummer got married in 1995. The Clash were now a memory and Strummer played with Mescaleros. Until her husband died of cardiac arrest in December 2002 at the age of 50, Tait did not know what Stummer was working on at home or in her home studio.

“His archives were stuff scattered all over the house and study, or boxes left on display in the barn. He kept his life in grocery bags. I’m talking about diaries, an infinite number of tapes, sketches. He kept everything. ” There were even tapes she recorded on local radio when she was on tour and copies of her set lists.

The process of selecting and cataloging the material began thanks to Damien Hirst, who suggested taking care of the archives of his friend Strummer, and continued thanks to another artist, Robert Gordon McHarg III. The first fruits were felt in Joe Strummer 001 of 2018, a collection of extra Clash rarities. But with the help of David Zonshine, who has worked with George Harrison’s heirs and now devotes himself to Strummer, a much deeper exploration of those boxes and plastic bags has begun.

“I walk into a room and see 100 and pass masters on tape, DAT, four tracks,” recalls Zonshine, who lives in Los Angeles. “In the end, I filled four suitcases and took them away to digitize the material.”

The product of this new survey is the box set that will be released in September. It is called Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years and collects two albums recorded with Mescaleros, that is Rock Art and the X-Ray Style of 1999 and Global A Go-Go 2001, the posthumous anthology Streetcore and a post-Clash B-side and rarities record including a version of Secret Agent Man by Johnny Rivers that Strummer recorded for the film with Vin Diesel XXX or, so Tait believes, the sequel to Austin Powers. There are also alternate versions of solo pieces such as Coma Girl And Tony Adamsas well as experiments with dance and electronics.

The 1999 home demo of The Road to Rock’n’Roll, a folk march written for Johnny Cash, contains Strummer’s admonition: “If you don’t believe in good or bad, it’s good that you prepare to explain why to the devil.” In the booklet included in the box set there are handwritten instructions by the musician for the packaging (“When you turn the CD, you see the big names”) and notes for himself (“We will finish this record”), as well as letters sent to colleagues using his preferred means of communication. “He loved the fax,” explains Tait. «He also used the paper to draw».

There are a ton of other gems in the archives that could at least potentially be released in the future. A few examples. The diaries that Strummer kept during the Clash record sessions, with notes on the songs and various drafts of classics such as London Calling. One of the last concerts with the Mescaleros, which took place at the Brixton Academy in London a month before his death and which was filmed by Don Letts. A nice collection of covers of classic 50s like Be-Bop-a-Lula by Gene Vincent, Rave On by Buddy Holly, Blue Moon of Kentucky by Bill Monroe and remade by Elvis. It is not known if Strummer wanted to release a remake album or if he was just fooling around in the studio.

The Clash debuted 45 years ago, but Strummer is mostly known for militancy in that band. He was supposed to enter the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the group shortly after his death. After the end of The Clash, he released the solo album in 1989, without much success Earthquake Weather and then disappear from the music scene, reappearing as an actor (Mystery Train), DJ, producer, sidekick of the Pogues. “When we met,” says Tait, “I asked him why he didn’t make music and he explained to me:” It’s because I’m tied to a bad deal with Sony. ” It was when George Michael was taking Sony to court to get rid of his contract. I remember Joe saying, “I’m going to walk out of the Sony offices holding up a solidarity sign with George.”

He then re-entered the world of music after the 1995 Glastonbury festival. In the past he had brought us his daughters (two from a past relationship and a stepdaughter of Tait), with whom he had also gone to Disneyland, taking them on the merry-go-round of cups and to the It’s a Small World attraction. That year, however, as Tait says, “we didn’t have daughters all the time” and so Strummer was able to tour Glastonbury and fall in love with the stray lifestyle of bands like Happy Mondays.

“He loved the idea of ​​being outside the box, not following the rules. A light bulb went on in his head and the idea came to him to put the vast knowledge he had of the sounds of the world into his music. Up until that point he had mostly released rock stuff. In that magical moment he thought he could push boundaries and absorb things. “

Strummer is said to have discovered ecstasy around that time. Tait belittles: ‘He took a couple of pills at a couple of festivals, but I don’t think he was on ecstasy, no. He wasn’t like Joe. Maybe he opened the door a bit, that’s all, it wasn’t something he did. “

According to Tait, Strummer had adapted to life in the countryside and was in no rush to get the Clash back together for money. He turned down at least two offers. “They were still friends and we were seeing each other at that time, certainly with Paul [Simonon]”. After reflecting on one of these offers, Joe invited a festival manager to his country house hours away, only to tell him that he wasn’t going to put the Clash back together, but he would form the Mescaleros.

In the months preceding his death, Strummer was particularly creative – so says Tait. He had recorded a version of Redemption Song by Bob Marley with Johnny Cash and Rick Rubin in Los Angeles, he was preparing a new record, he continued to give concerts, even performing pieces of the Clash. “When Mescaleros played one, you knew from the audience reaction how much the Clash were still loved by the people. I have often found myself wondering what it would have been like to see them together again ». Strummer mostly did what he liked. «He was preparing to go back to the recording room. Christmas was approaching ».

On December 22, 2002, Strummer took his two dogs for a walk, returned home and collapsed in the kitchen. “The doctors said it was like a plug was suddenly pulled out of a socket,” says Tait. “His heart just stopped beating.”

The specter of passing time hovers over the Strummer archives and the casket. Rock is no longer as important today as it was in the heyday of Strummer and the Clash. He and the group may hardly be known to music lovers born in this century. All this makes work on the archives even more urgent. “It’s important that the kids know his work,” says Tait. “Many Clash fans are 70 years old, those of Mescaleros are between 40 and 50. It would be nice to get his music to the younger ones. What he had to say is more relevant than ever ».

