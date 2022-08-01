One year after the dismissal of Bray Wyatt from WWE

Exactly one year ago today, on Saturday, July 31, 2021, it was learned that Bray Wyatt was fired from WWE, after a 12-year career with the company, in one of the famous rounds of dismissals justified for economic reasons. From that point, His career has been away from wrestling and no further details are known about his future in sports.



Being the last participation in the ring of Bray Wyatt his fight against Randy Orton in WrestleMania 37, which he lost when Alexa Bliss distracted him and ‘The Viper’ took advantage of the occasion to take the victory.

Later, on the episode of Raw after ‘The Showcase of the Immortals’ Bliss stated that he did not need Wyatt, while he did one of his famous segments of Firefly Fun House and promised that a new beginning would come, which marked his last television appearance in WWE.

However, some time after his dismissal, details became known that led the leadership to make the decision. According to Dave Meltzer, the reasons for the dismissal of Bray Wyatt were related to the fact that the problems he generated did not exceed, with what he compensated with his performances.



Bray Wyatt had differences with WWE creative staff related to his character from The Fiend and their plans in the company’s programming. However, his character sold millions in merchandise and was a favorite of the fan universe.

Recently, it was learned that Windham Rotunda (his name in real life) has submitted the application to register the name “Wyatt 6”, which sparked the wave of rumors about a possible return to wrestling, but they have not yet been confirmed. known more details.

In the meantime, Wyatt has dedicated himself to developing some ideas for a film project and a couple of autograph sessions with wrestling fans. Without giving more details about a possible return to the ring or a definitive withdrawal from the activity.

