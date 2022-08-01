One Pass | Ceuta Television | News Ceuta

The new Marvel macroproject for the cinema and subsequent platforms, ways of watching movies or whatever you want to call it, is, in short, amazing. But a great thread, from its director/actor, Taika Waititi. And the thing is that it is not surprising, being the same tone of its previous installment, a Thor: Ragnarok that demanded much more of an epic and less of a simple humor and at the wrong time, I don’t know if looking for the approval of the little ones, or simply because it is about the personal and non-transferable style of someone poorly chosen for this job.

The hallucinogenic chiribitas are already an aesthetic declaration of intentions from the very beginning of the film, which acts as a presentation of the enemy to beat, played by a Christian Bale who is shown in the line of the entire film: overreacted.

I am aware that this director enjoys widespread applause from the self-proclaimed “specialist” sector, and that this project has been received in that tone by many, but to whom I subscribe, from the perspective of the reader of Thor since childhood, I sincerely believe that it is about mixing chorizo ​​with chocolate: some will like the experiment, but…

The parade of familiar faces with Marvel pulling budget muscle is once again total and overwhelming, as expected, and we can enjoy secondary, cameos and main characters played by illustrious people who will delight those who like to watch movies like looking for Wally. Chris Hemsworth (who repeats and is involved in all facets of the production), Natalie Portman (who seems to have recovered from the “anti-superhero-themed attack she gave her after leaving the franchise a few years ago), Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Taika Waititi himself, Russell Crowe (time passes for everyone, even for Zeus), Sean Gunn, Sam Neill, Matt Damon, and many more that we do not add here for not saturating or because it is a surprise of the usual kind. of the Marvel movies in the form of post-credits, they complete a cast that cannot be faulted in any way.

The main ingredients that this summer blockbuster brings us are cheekiness, action, strange things, the return of the hammer, with a new “ability” that is another pass, but this in a good way, and the female role that has also had in the comics and that as a fan I am not convinced at all; and it has nothing to do with what is politically correct or incorrect, don’t even light the torches for those of easy offense. The issue is not that Jane Foster comes to cover the female quota, but that she distorts her character; I prefer that there are more female protagonists without the need to change the recognizable ones that already exist, call me nostalgic, mythomaniac or simply faithful to the original.

Score: 4

