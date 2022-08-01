Ojania Noa, Jennifer Lopez’s ex, reveals why she will divorce Affleck

Ojania Noah He even came to warn that after the possible New breakup of Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck, The artist will have no problem marrying again the future loves she finds on her way.

“I think she’s someone who will marry seven or eight times. I can’t imagine her settling down with one person. She’s constantly pushing herself forward in her professional life, which is why she’s had a three-decade career, but she’s also making very good progress.” quickly in her private life,” commented the singer’s ex-husband.

Finally, Noa questioned Jennifer’s sentimental stability and she remembered that she also told him that he was the love of her life and when he was her first husband.

It should be remembered that Ojania Noa and Jennifer López married in 1996 when they were both very young. But this union only lasted two years, because in 1998 both ended their relationship. Years later, the Cuban assured that ‘JLo’ ended his marriage due to infidelity on your part.

Jennifer’s ‘sexual’ clause to Afleck

Long before the celebrity wedding took place, the entertainment press released a document with the demands that Jennifer Lopez would have made Affleck in order to marry him.

within the conditions that the ‘diva of the Bronx’ would have requested the actor, there is a clause where he requires that he have sex with her four times a weekAs minimum.

Possibly, said clause would be one of the tactics that the ‘JLo’ would have used to prevent the flame of passion in her marriage to Affleck is fading fast.